Summit police chief charged with bribery in liquor license transfer

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
 2 days ago

The Summit chief of police has been indicted on charges of accepting bribes from a local businessman in a liquor license transfer deal.

Prosecutors allege John Kosmowski conspired with a building inspector to accept more than $5,000 from a businessman in 2017, in connection with transferring a liquor license to another person.

Kosmowski allegedly received the payment in cash on March 23, 2017, then gave some of it to the building inspector, according to prosecutors. He also allegedly told the inspector, 59-year-old William Mundy, who was also indicted, to say the bribe was a loan.

The 54-year-old is charged with one count of bribery conspiracy, one county of bribery and one count of obstruction of justice. Mundy is charged with one count of bribery conspiracy and one count of filing a false tax return.

A date has not yet been set for their arraignment in federal court.

