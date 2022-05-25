The Ultimate Guide to Pride Month in Houston

Hi! My name is Theo Mochi Nguyen. I’ve been in Houston for four months now. I’m an 11-month-old Bichon Frise. I like to walk in the West U neighborhood. One day, I ate a frog on a walk. A neighbor held me while my mom yanked it out! I ate a bit before they took it from me. Oh, how good it tasted! In the morning after my walks, I go to the dining room, where I can bask in the sunshine from the two windows. My favorite activities are playing fetch in the big yard behind the house and being a kissing machine. I love to kiss anyone I see – on the lips! When my sister, Camryn (7), plays soccer, I try to push the ball with my head to play with her. I love exploring all around Houston, especially the farmers markets. I can’t wait to see more of this vibrant city! Got a cute critter? Email a picture of your pet with approximately 150 words to [email protected] or mail it to The Buzz Magazines, 5001 Bissonnet, Suite 100, Bellaire, Texas 77401.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO