Wesley Chapel, FL

Wesley Chapel Indoor Soccer League

By Mike Camunas
The Laker/Lutz News
 3 days ago

Starting June 7, Pasco County Parks and Recreation and NewAPSL will be hosting Indoor Cinco Soccer at the...

suncoastnews.com

Quarterback Kyle Horvath transfers to Sunlake

LAND O’ LAKES — On the day of Land O’ Lakes’ spring game against Wesley Chapel, it became publicly official that Gators’ quarterback Kyle Horvath would be transferring out of the program and to a neighboring rival. The 2021 signal caller for Land O’ Lakes,...
995qyk.com

Top 10 Bike Riding Trails In Tampa Bay

With gas prices continuing to sky rocket, we’ve put together the 10 top bike riding trails in Tampa Bay for you. To alleviate their wallets, many Floridians are taking up other means of transportation. In fact, the city of Tampa has spent a lot of resources to improve bike lanes and trails over the last few years. With gorgeous weather and spectacular views, these trails surely won’t disappoint you while you get in your exercise.
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Longtime Tampa Bay sports executive Rick Nafe dies at 70

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Sports executives in the Tampa Bay area are remembering longtime local sports operating extraordinaire, Rick Nafe, who died at the age of 70. Nafe was a top sports executive for nearly 40 years and played a major role in the Tampa Bay Rays organization, Tropicana Field and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
TAMPA, FL
cltampa.com

25 live music concerts and events happening in Tampa Bay this Memorial Day weekend

The Jackettes w/C.B. Carlyle & the Desert Angels (Hooch and Hive, Tampa) Amythyst Kiah (Jaeb Theater at David A. Straz Center for the Performing Arts, Tampa) Sunset Music Festival: Illenium w/Borgore/Gorgon City/Celo/more (North Lot at Raymond James Stadium, Tampa) Artikal Sound System (WTR Pool, Tampa) Saturday, May 28. Charles Irwin...
TAMPA, FL
cltampa.com

Cerealholic returns to Ybor City, Chanko comes to Seminole Hieghts, and more Tampa Bay foodie news

Although Chop Chop Shop customers were dismayed by chef Steve Sera’s seemingly abrupt decision to close the popular Asian fusion restaurant, he’s hoping that they’ll stick around for his brand new concept opening out of the same Seminole Heights space. His new restaurant Chanko will debut out of the familiar refurbished diner car with a brand new menu, unprecedented approach to fast casual dining, and the support of his entire former CCS staff. The Chanko menu is smaller, more refined, and revolves around a traditional Japanese dish that Sera says cannot be found anywhere else in the Southeastern part of the country, let alone Florida. The star is the menu is Sera’s modern take on the Hiroshima-style okonomiyaki—a layered crepe dish stacked with shredded grilled cabbage, bean sprouts, leeks, grilled noodles and more—while other categories include kare, a Japanese curry and rice dishes topped with katsu. 4603 N Florida Ave., Tampa. chanko-ichiban.com.
TAMPA, FL
thatssotampa.com

Four Green Fields opens brand new location in Tampa

The legendary Four Green Fields has opened its newest location in Tampa. The storied Irish restaurant has been a part of Tampa’s pub scene for 30 years. “We are proud to announce that our opening night for the new location is this Thursday 5-26-22!!!” wrote the owners in an enthusiastic Instagram post. “We have live music & the best Guinness around. Be the first to check out the new location, doors open at 7pm – 802 N 12th Street.”
TAMPA, FL
tampamagazines.com

The InterView: Carmine Iavarone, Owner of Iavorone’s Italian Steakhouse

Carmine Iavarone is part of three generations of family who own several iconic, longtime restaurants in Tampa. He opened Iavarone’s Italian Steakhouse 30 years ago in Carrollwood. My father came from Naples, Italy. My mother is from New York. Her family is Sicilian. They were great, hardworking people and...
TAMPA, FL
Longboat Observer

Deep Lagoon Seafood & Oyster House headed to Lakewood Ranch

Deep Lagoon Seafood & Oyster House will fill the final anchor restaurant opening in Waterside Place, it announced Thursday by Lakewood Ranch Commercial Realty. The release describes Deep Lagoon Seafood & Oyster House as an "upscale causal dining experience" that offers seafood such as hog fish, black grouper, snapper, oysters and a "chill seafood tower."
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
tampamagazines.com

Tampa Bay’s Best Burgers 2022

In the second year of Tampa Bay’s Best Burgers contest, 19 local restaurants entered a mouth-watering burger into the competition. During the second half of April, we along with the participating restaurants took to social media to encourage Tampa Bay to vote and over 11,000 of you answered the call, voting for up to three of your favorites daily. It was a close race with many worthy competitors. We tallied the votes to present you with this year’s winning burgers. Trust us when we say that you’ll want to taste every single one of these for yourself.
TAMPA, FL
cltampa.com

Tampa Bay floating concert Boatstock 3 happens this weekend

ICYMI, Memorial Day weekend is here, and that means the return of Pinellas County's quarantine-born Boatstock, happening on May 28. On Saturday, near Bay Pines, some of the floating festival’s longest-running alum (Fayroy, Johnny Mile and the Kilometers) join Boatsock newbs Have Gun, Will Travel and Tampa Bay cover band all-star Stormbringer for the show.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Missing Tampa man’s ID found at DeSoto Park

YBOR CITY, Fla. - Family and friends of John Larson continue to search for the 24-year-old more than a month after he disappeared while on his way to meet friends in Ybor City. On Friday, police found Larson’s Florida driver's license stuck in a fence at DeSoto Park. It's the...
TAMPA, FL
orlandoweekly.com

Two-story dome home in Auburndale on sale for $225K

Dome homes are a rarity and rare things hold value. We've seen it in the skyrocketing cost of the oddball fad homes that still stand throughout Central Florida. The acquired taste of the housing market has boomed along with the rest of our real estate and prices for well-maintained domes can reach upwards of $500,000.
tampamagazines.com

Boat-Up Restaurants in Tampa

Boat owners are always looking for an excuse to “air out” their boats and what better way than heading for a dock attached to a Tampa restaurant with juicy burgers or fresh seafood?. Tampa Bay is blessed by its geography providing a wrap-around shoreline ripe for waterfront restaurants...
TAMPA, FL

