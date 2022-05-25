Charter Amendment Committee work underway, next meeing on June 1

CAMBRIDGE — The county’s Charter Review Commission is conducting meetings, with the next meeting scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 1, in Room 110 of the County Office Building in Cambridge.

The members of the Dorchester County Charter Review Committee are chairman G. Philip Reed, co-chairman Rev. George Ames, Dr. Teresa Stafford, Linda Henry, Susan Dukes and Bruce Coulson.

The committee is established every ten years with the purpose of reviewing the County Charter. Each county council member is to appoint one member from their District with 2 additional at large members appointed to the committee.

The committee is charged to recommend changes, if necessary, to the Dorchester county council for their consideration.

“As a committee, we encourage the public to become familiar with the County Charter and share their ideas, concerns and suggestions,” said Reed.

All committee meetings are open to the public with a time for public comments, and the charter can be found on the county website.