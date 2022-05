Location: Boston (Waltham, MA) Beasley Media Group Boston has a unique entry-level opportunity. Our growing digital creative services department is seeking a passionate and highly motivated digital creator to join our team as a Videographer-Editor. You will be working in a fast-paced and rewarding environment, designing materials for our advertisers and for all five of our local radio stations – HOT 96.9, 98.5 The Sports Hub, Rock 92.9, Country 102.5, and 105.7 WROR.

WALTHAM, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO