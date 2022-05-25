ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe, NM

Objects Of Art Santa Fe & The American Indian Art Show Santa Fe To Concert Together Aug. 11-14

Cover picture for the articleSANTA FE — Santa Fe is world renowned for unique, rich visual arts and peerless indigenous culture past and present. This in no small part is due to the contributions of two arts visionaries and producers—John Morris and Kim Martindale—who together offer over a century of profoundly successful expertise around the...

Travel + Leisure

23 Best Things to Do in Santa Fe — From Sculpture Gardens to a Margarita Trail

As far as capital cities go, Santa Fe is a bit of an anomaly. The New Mexico capital is surprisingly small, with just over 80,000 people, and is set in the foothills of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. Instead of skyscrapers, you'll find Pueblo-style architecture, and the entire city revolves around the traditional plaza, where arts and handicrafts are still sold to this day.
SANTA FE, NM
ladailypost.com

CYIA Hosts Vacation Bible Schools And 5-Day Clubs

Child Evangelism Fellowship’s Christian Youth in Action (CYIA) teen summer missionaries to host Vacation Bible Schools and 5-Day Bible Clubs in June and July. Child Evangelism Fellowship’s Christian Youth in Action (CYIA) teen summer missionaries will be hosting Vacation Bible Schools and 5-Day Bible Clubs in Los Alamos and White Rock in June and July.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

RIP Los Alamos High School 1952 Weeping Willow Tree

LAHS campus willow tree after pruning in 2015. (Photo taken from campus cottonwood tree) looking toward the north overpass. Courtesy/Ruth H. Lier. The Los Alamos High School (LAHS) campus has lost a longtime devoted friend due to wind gusts early this evening (link). This 70-year-old Weeping Willow tree was planted...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
Cameron Eittreim

Who Has The Tastiest Diner In Santa Fe, New Mexico?

Diner food is the pinnacle of the American culinary scene. There was a time when diners were the glue that held this country together, as travelers from abroad could find solace in a warm meal at a local diner. Another great thing about the diner is that it is traditionally a 24/hour operation, which means you can eat anytime, even in the middle of the night. When you've been on the road for a long time, nothing beats finding somewhere safe and warm to have a cup of coffee or a meal.
SANTA FE, NM
nmdarksidebrewcrew.com

ABQ Blues & Brews returns with varied lineup of local and national breweries

The centerpiece event of ABQ Beer Week has always been ABQ Blues & Brews, and that festival is back this Sunday at Sandia Casino. Tickets are still available, ranging from general admission ($35 advance, $40 day of) to early access admission ($55/$60) to VIP admission ($70/$75). The latter two allow you to start sampling at 1:30 p.m., while general admission allows you in the doors at 3 p.m. The festival runs until 6. You can purchase tickets online, at the door, or at any Tractor Brewing taproom in Albuquerque.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
JamBase

Gov’t Mule Moves Taos Concert To Santa Fe

The location of Gov’t Mule‘s concert on June 11 has been changed to The Bridge at Santa Fe Brewing in Santa Fe, New Mexico. The show was moved due to construction delays at Taos Mesa Brewing Mothership in Taos, New Mexico, where the concert was originally scheduled to take place.
SANTA FE, NM
ladailypost.com

Conference Held For Girls On Pursuing Education In STEM

SANTA FE — Nearly 100 middle school girls explored college and career options in science, technology, engineering and math during the first-ever GEAR UP New Mexico Girls STEM Pathways Conference held this month in Albuquerque. Hosted by Gaining Early Awareness in Undergraduate Programs (GEAR UP), a federal college and...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
ksfr.org

Gatherings To Be Held In Santa Fe This Weekend To Remember Shooting Victims

In the wake of another school shooting some local lawmakers are holding a community meeting on Saturday so people can talk about gun violence. Sante Fe Councilors Jamie Cassutt and Amanda Chavez along with State Representative Linda Serrento and School Board member Sascha Anderson are holding a meeting Saturday morning at 10 at Martin Luther King Park.
SANTA FE, NM
ladailypost.com

Santa Fe Community Foundation Awards $135,000 In Emergency Wildfire Relief Grants

SANTA FE — The Santa Fe Community Foundation (SFCF) has made three rounds of emergency wildfire relief grants through its Community Resiliency Fund totaling $135,000. The grants, which the foundation has awarded weekly since the beginning of May, support nonprofit organizations in Mora and San Miguel counties that are providing critical services to families affected by the ongoing Calf Canyon/Hermit’s Peak wildfire.
SANTA FE, NM
Santa Fe Reporter

Progress on Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire Will Face Weather Test Over Memorial Weekend

Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire progress faces test this weekend. Both acreage and containment have increased slightly on the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire: 312,057 acres and 47% containment as of the most recent reporting, with more than 3,000 personnel. However, fire officials expect growth over the holiday weekend as fire weather returns in the form of rising temperatures, dropping humidity and increased winds. “With the hotter and dryer weather, you can anticipate you’re going to see more smoke on the fire,” Jayson Coil, one of the fire’s operations section chief said during last night’s virtual community meeting. “We welcome that because it helps us to identify the areas there there could be some growth and it allows us to suppress them. If there is anything that gets out of our lines…I’ll come in here and we’ll do an update to make sure you guys know what’s going on.” The coming weather, Coil said, will help firefighters “test” the containment lines. “We don’t feel really good about our lines until they’ve had one of those tests,” he said, “because we know that the fire that looks like it’s parked under conditions that are mild, may not look the same under conditions that are extreme. So right now we welcome those extreme conditions because we want to see where we need to take action.” While numerous evacuation areas are in the process of repopulating, officials say residents of San Miguel, Mora, Taos, Colfax and Santa Fe Counties should remain on high alert for changes to evacuation statuses and road closures. You can view evacuation statuses and fire progression here; an interactive smoke map is available here. As numerous communities begin to repopulate, the Forest Service has released an “After Wildfire” guide for New Mexico.
SANTA FE COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Kimo Theater hosts Stranger Things season four screening

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Kimo Theater will get a little stranger on Thursday night. The downtown theater will host a special screening for cast and crew to celebrate the fourth season of Stranger Things. It was shot mostly in New Mexico and features several well-known places like Eldorado High School and Roller King. This round of […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Nob Hill seeing more businesses moving in

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The last few years have been tough on many locally-owned businesses in Nob Hill, but now it seems the once vibrant stretch of Central, is getting new life. First, it was the A.R.T. Small business owners in Nob Hill blamed the project for shrinking business, and a lot of businesses closed. Then, just […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
ksfr.org

Santa Fe Closing Some Trails Due To Fire Hazard

Starting Saturday several local trails in Santa Fe will be closed to the public due to fire dangers. Mayor Alan Webber is signing an Executive Order on Saturday. The following trails and trails systems will be closed:. The Dale Ball Trails (which are accessed off of Hyde Park Road, Cerro...
SANTA FE, NM
US News and World Report

A Day in the Life of a Taos Hotshot Crew

SIPAPU, N.M. (AP) — After 14 days fighting the fires threatening northern New Mexico, Tyler Freeman went for a run on his day off. In the distance, he could see the plume of smoke from the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire. “It’s like that Sunday night feeling where you’re about...
TAOS, NM
ladailypost.com

Santa Fe National Forest Closes Offices For Memorial Day

SANTA FE — All Santa Fe National Forest (SFNF) offices will be closed Monday, May 30, in observance of Memorial Day and will resume regular business hours Tuesday, May 31. Fire personnel, law enforcement officers and recreation staff will be patrolling the forest over the long weekend. The SFNF...
SANTA FE, NM

