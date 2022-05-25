Severe weather moves out as rain set to take hold

Several tornado warnings were issued Wednesday as a round of severe weather blew through the Chicago area.

As of 4:20 p.m. all warnings had expired. Now, there are significant chances for rain through Friday morning.

Interactive Radar: Track Showers & Storms here

Several warnings were issued across Kane and DuPage counties Wednesday afternoon.

Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center blog

Showers and storms are forecasted again for Thursday and Friday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.