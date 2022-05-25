ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lombard, IL

Severe weather moves out as rain set to take hold

By Demetrius Ivory, Mike Janssen, Bill Snyder, Tom Skilling
WGN News
WGN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nJ8Ca_0fqVDu7q00

Several tornado warnings were issued Wednesday as a round of severe weather blew through the Chicago area.

As of 4:20 p.m. all warnings had expired. Now, there are significant chances for rain through Friday morning.

Interactive Radar: Track Showers & Storms here

Several warnings were issued across Kane and DuPage counties Wednesday afternoon.

Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center blog

Showers and storms are forecasted again for Thursday and Friday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
WGN News

No bail for woman charged in death of 8-year-old daughter in Uptown

CHICAGO — A woman is being held without bail after being charged in the murder of her 8-year-old daughter who was found dead in Uptown Wednesday. Andreal Hagler, 38, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder after police identified her as the person who killed Amaria Osby. Police said the little girl was found inside […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Body found in Lake Michigan identified as missing UIC student

CHICAGO — A body found in Lake Michigan near Wilmette last week has been identified as missing UIC student Daniel Sotelo, who was connected to Natally Brookson, a UIC student who was found dead earlier this month, according to police. Daniel Sotelo had last been seen near the 1700 block of S. Racine on April 29, […]
CHICAGO, IL
KEYC

TORNADO WATCH: Severe storms this afternoon & evening

Another hot, humid day tomorrow will lead to more potential severe storms late tomorrow and tomorrow night. After the storms exit tomorrow night, cooler and drier air will move in, bringing us a very pleasant, springlike weekend. Thursday will be even warmer and just as humid as Wednesday. Highs will...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
City
Lombard, IL
TODAY.com

Memorial Day weekend weather: Heavy rain and storms ahead

18 million people are at risk for severe weather going into the holiday weekend. Large storms are slowly moving East bringing heavy showers, thunderstorms, flash flood risks and the possibility of isolated tornados. TODAY’s Al Roker has the latest forecast heading into Memorial Day weekend.May 26, 2022.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Tornado Warnings#Chicago Area#Track Showers Storms#Wgn Weather Center#Wgn Tv
WGN News

2 men killed in West Englewood after shooting each other

CHICAGO — Two men died Saturday afternoon in West Englewood after shooting each other, according to police. Police said a 29-year-old man and a 38-year-old man were near the sidewalk just before 5:05 p.m. in the 5500 block of South Bishop Street when they both revealed firearms and fired shots, striking each other. The men […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Man shot and killed in Englewood

CHICAGO — A man of an unknown age was shot to death in Englewood early Sunday morning, according to police. Police said the man was standing on the sidewalk in the 5700 block of South Carpenter Street at around 1:05 a.m. when an unknown gunman opened fire, striking the man several times. The victim sustained […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Critical fire condition warnings issued across US Southwest

Warnings of critical fire conditions blanketed much of the U.S. Southwest on Saturday, as crews in northern New Mexico worked to stop the growth of the nation’s largest active wildfire. The 7-week-old fire, the largest in New Mexico history, has burned 491 square miles (1,272 square kilometers) of forest in rugged terrain east of Santa […]
SANTA FE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WGN News

NRA opens gun convention in Texas after school massacre

HOUSTON (AP) — The National Rifle Association began its annual convention in Houston on Friday, three days after a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers at an elementary school on the other side of the state, renewing the national debate over gun violence. Former President Donald Trump and other Republican leaders were scheduled to speak at […]
HOUSTON, TX
WGN News

Dan Roan reflects on his Channel 9 Career on WGN News Now Sports Talk

CHICAGO – If you’ve tuned into Channel 9 for news or sporting events, he’s been a constant presence on the programming for almost four decades. From his sportscasts on “The Nine O’Clock News” to Chicago Cubs, White Sox, then Bulls & Blackhawks broadcast, and a whole lot of other broadcasts in between, Dan Roan has […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Fatal shooting leads to SWAT response in Humboldt Park

CHICAGO — One person was killed and four others, including the gunman, were injured in a shooting that led to a SWAT response in the city’s Humboldt Park neighborhood. The incident started around 10:30 p.m. Sunday in the 4400 block of West Walton. Police said a 69-year-old man was shot in the torso and arm […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Police: Suburban Chicago man charged in machete attack

LANSING, Ill. (AP) — Police say a suburban Chicago man was ordered held on a $1 million bond for allegedly slashing another man repeatedly with a machete after they argued over parking outside an apartment. The Times of Northwest Indiana reports 25-year-old Rashad Crosby of Calumet City was charged with attempted first-degree murder in Tuesday’s […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

WGN News

20K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy