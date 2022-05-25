ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

CAPS' TOM WILSON TO MISS GOOD CHUNK OF THE REGULAR SEASON IN 2022-23

markerzone.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVery bad news for the Washington Capitals and their fans. The team has announced Tom Wilson, a major part of the Caps, will miss a good portion of the 2022-23 season. "Caps forward Tom...

www.markerzone.com

NHL

NHL statement on lawsuit against Hockey Canada and Canadian Hockey League

Two days ago, the National Hockey League was advised of a lawsuit involving sexual allegations filed against eight unnamed members of the 2018 Canadian World Junior hockey team. We were subsequently provided with the Statement of Claim, containing allegations of behavior that is both abhorrent and reprehensible. We will endeavor...
NHL
NHL

Post-season Send Off: Marc-Andre Fleury

Wild hopes future Hall-of-Famer's offseason plans include re-upping in Minnesota. Marc-Andre Fleury has played 18 seasons in the National Hockey League and won three Stanley Cups... but at 37 years old, he sure sounds like a guy who's not ready to hang up his pads and start counting down the days until his induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame.
NHL
markerzone.com

HOW WERE THE LIGHTNING ABLE TO SWEEP THE PRESIDENTS' TROPHY WINNING PANTHERS?

The Panthers had their best season ever in 2021-22. They secured the Presidents' Trophy for most points, set the NHL record for goals scored in a season, and set another record for most comeback wins when trailing three or more goals. They played fast, they played hard, and they were never out of a game. Three times this season they came back from four-goal, third period deficits. The 83-84 Oilers are the only other team to do it twice. They played some of their worst hockey against Washington in the first round of this year's playoffs & won in 6 games. So how were the Tampa Bay Lightning able to sweep the Presidents' Trophy, record-setting Cardiac Cats?
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Look: Popular ESPN Personality Announces Engagement

One of the most popular personalities for ESPN and the SEC Network has officially made herself off limits today. On Friday, ESPN's Alyssa Lang announced her engagement to boyfriend Trevor Sikkema. She posted a picture flashing off her engagement ring with Sikkema standing beside her. "We're in the Endgame now,"...
NFL
markerzone.com

CALGARY NEWS ANCHOR WITH A GREAT QUOTE ON FACING CONNOR MCDAVID IN THESE PLAYOFFS (W/VIDEO)

The disappointment in Calgary will sting for a while. For the first time in over three decades, NHL fans were treated to a playoff series featuring a Battle of Alberta. While the Flames did finish ahead of Edmonton in the regular season, the two teams were pretty close and this should have been a grueling battle. Instead, the Oilers pulled off a victory in five games, led by the man most consider to be the best player in the world right now, and perhaps one of the greatest ever before he finishes.
NHL
golfmagic.com

Golf fans react to Justin Thomas shot over TWO CARS at Charles Schwab Challenge

The hearts of most amateur golfers would skip a beat if they were faced with the shot that Justin Thomas had during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge. Thomas stood on the par-3 8th hole on level-par and tied 32nd place, but he pulled his tee shot so far that it cleared the trees next to the green.
GOLF
markerzone.com

OLIVER EKMAN-LARSSON SUFFERS FOOT FRACTURE DURING IIHF WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Vancouver Canucks defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson had a fairly quiet season by his standards posting 29 points in 79 games, and it seems that more regression may be coming his way. During the 2022 IIHF World Championship, he suffered a foot fracture that will sideline him for at least four to...
NHL
NHL

Wild hockey comedy 'Shoresy' hits Hulu, stars former NHL players

Jordan Nolan wasn't much of a card player during his NHL days. While his teammates were saddling up to the poker table at 10,000 feet, the two-time Stanley Cup champion with the Los Angeles Kings was popping on his headphones and flipping on a movie. When his feet were on the ground, they'd often take him to the theater or a movie set.
TV & VIDEOS
markerzone.com

INSIDER SUGGESTS BARRY TROTZ MAY HAVE A DEAL IN PLACE

The hottest item on the coaching market became available not long ago, so naturally every team with a need is likely to kick tires. Barry Trotz has already interviewed in two places that we know of; Winnipeg & Philadelphia. But it seems there's another team in the mix that absolutely no one saw coming:
NHL
Yardbarker

Barclay Goodrow to play for New York Rangers in Game 6

Barclay Goodrow is skating in preparation to play Game 6 against the Carolina Hurricanes. This is his first game since he suffered what has been reported as a fractured foot suffered in Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Goodrow was labeled week-to-week by Gallant before Game...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
markerzone.com

THE WESTERN CONFERENCE FINAL WILL BE A FAMILY AFFAIR FOR JOSH MANSON

Josh Manson has been a welcome addition to the ranks of the Colorado Avalanche. His unique blend of physicality, defensive acumen, & timely offensive contributions pushed the Avalanche past the second round of the playoffs for the first time since 2001-02. The team had stalled out more than once in recent years, and the frustration of the team's leadership was apparent. GM Joe Sakic has done well to stack the Avalanche team to push them over the hump. Now, they've finally done it & will face the Edmonton Oilers, in what is sure to be a titillating Western Conference Final.
DENVER, CO
markerzone.com

PAIR OF NHL VETERANS RE-SIGN WITH NL CLUB GENEVE-SERVETTE

Geneve-Servette, who play in Switzerland's top division, National League, announced on Thursday that they've re-signed NHL veterans Sami Vatanen and Valtteri Filppula and have also signed former NHLer Linus Omark. Omark and Vatanen's contracts are for two-years, while Filppula's is for one year. The quotes in this story are translated...
NHL
markerzone.com

RANGERS FORCE GAME 7 WITH ANOTHER HOME VICTORY

The stage was set for Game 6 between the Carolina Hurricanes and New York Rangers. Primetime Saturday night, Madison Square Garden, New York City, elimination game. Win or go home for the home team. Both the Rangers and Canes have been excellent on home ice this playoffs. The Rangers are...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
markerzone.com

DEANGELO FLIPS PUCK IN NET AFTER WHISTLE

Losing badly late in the third period, Canes' defenseman Tony DeAngelo took it upon himself to stir the pot. Following an offside call on a delayed penalty (which would have given Carolina a power play), DeAngelo flipped the puck in the net past Shesterkin. Obviously, this action drew a crowd....
NHL

