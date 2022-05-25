CAPS' TOM WILSON TO MISS GOOD CHUNK OF THE REGULAR SEASON IN 2022-23

The Panthers had their best season ever in 2021-22. They secured the Presidents' Trophy for most points, set the NHL record for goals scored in a season, and set another record for most comeback wins when trailing three or more goals. They played fast, they played hard, and they were never out of a game. Three times this season they came back from four-goal, third period deficits. The 83-84 Oilers are the only other team to do it twice. They played some of their worst hockey against Washington in the first round of this year's playoffs & won in 6 games. So how were the Tampa Bay Lightning able to sweep the Presidents' Trophy, record-setting Cardiac Cats?

