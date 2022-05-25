ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

How to talk to your children about school shootings from a licensed clinical social worker

By Riley Carroll
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29S9Ow_0fqV7fo200

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Tuesday, an 18-year-old gunman opened fire inside a Texas elementary school, killing 19 children and two teachers. While the horrific massacre happened states away, experts say the emotional impact on children can have a rippled effect across the country.

In Colorado, children may ask questions about their own safety or their own school's drills as more information on the Uvalde shooting comes out. Mental health experts say those conversations can be challenging for parents.

Sydney Pantoja, a licensed clinical social worker with the Family Center in Colorado Springs , said the key is to be honest, but offer comfort if your child feels anxious.

Pantoja said that even kids as young as 5 can understand big concepts like someone potentially coming into their school with the intent to hurt or scare them. The only rule, let your child determine the depth of the conversation. Feel them out and see what they are comfortable talking about and what topics make them anxious.

Ultimately, Pantoja said it's important to keep them safe but not make them fearful of going to school.

The Family Center has a trauma training program they run in schools that helps address trauma in students, which is often linked to violent outbursts in schools.

The post How to talk to your children about school shootings from a licensed clinical social worker appeared first on KRDO .

Comments / 0

Related
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Governor addresses gun violence in schools after tragedy at Texas Elementary School

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- While Colorado Governor Jared Polis was in Pueblo Friday signing multiple bills into law, he talked about what laws and resources are in place to ensure children are protected from gun violence in schools. Since an 18-year-old in Uvalde, Texas killed 19 children, there have been three incidents involving guns The post Colorado Governor addresses gun violence in schools after tragedy at Texas Elementary School appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

‘Memorial Day Run & March’ in Colorado Springs Sunday morning aims to feed homeless veterans

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Memorial Day Run & March kicked off Sunday morning at UCHealth park in Colorado Springs and gave participants the option of 5K, 10K or 30K routes. The event was hosted by the Colorado Veterans Project and challenged civilians, veterans and uniformed military to participate and raise money to feed The post ‘Memorial Day Run & March’ in Colorado Springs Sunday morning aims to feed homeless veterans appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

To prevent school shootings some Colorado teachers and staff turn to carrying guns

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Between 25 and 30 school teachers and staff sign up annually for training to carry and use guns on their campuses, according to a member of an organization that provides the training. KRDO Laura Carno, executive director of FASTER Colorado (Faculty/Administrator Safety Training and Emergency Response), said Wednesday that the The post To prevent school shootings some Colorado teachers and staff turn to carrying guns appeared first on KRDO.
KRDO News Channel 13

District 11 confirms non-credible threat made against middle school

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- District 11 officials confirm to KRDO that a non-credible threat was made against Sabin Middle School Tuesday night. District officials say they were alerted to a Safe2Tell tip of a threat that they have determined to be non-credible. The district increased security personnel as well as Colorado Springs Police officers The post District 11 confirms non-credible threat made against middle school appeared first on KRDO.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Colorado Springs, CO
Crime & Safety
KRDO News Channel 13

Father of Columbine victim draws similarities between 1999 shooting and Uvalde

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A National Rifle Association (NRA) convention being held this weekend in Houston is reminiscent of the 1999 NRA convention held in Denver less than two weeks after the Columbine school shooting in Littleton. The NRA's annual meeting is set to begin Friday, just three days after an 18-year-old opened fire The post Father of Columbine victim draws similarities between 1999 shooting and Uvalde appeared first on KRDO.
COLUMBINE, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

After her mom’s passing, Colorado Springs woman started writing books, now she owns a bookstore

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) — "Young Bookworms" is a new bookstore on the north side of Colorado Springs that sells exclusively self-published books for kids. The idea was created by Joni McCoy after she herself started writing and self-publishing books. Joni was inspired by her mother, an avid reader herself. "My mom was the biggest The post After her mom’s passing, Colorado Springs woman started writing books, now she owns a bookstore appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

D20 board director describes tenure on school board as a ‘spiritual battle’ at Christian event

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Last week at an evangelical Christian event in Colorado Springs, an Academy School District 20 Board Director described his time on the school board as a "spiritual battle." On May 20, a number of political leaders throughout El Paso County and the state of Colorado attended the event titled “Hold The post D20 board director describes tenure on school board as a ‘spiritual battle’ at Christian event appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Multiple shot at a bar in east Colorado Springs Friday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two people were shot in the parking lot of Babilonia Bar and Grill on the east side of town Friday night, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Police said they responded to the bar after reports of a shooting and found two victims who were suffering from gunshot wounds. The post Multiple shot at a bar in east Colorado Springs Friday night appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#School Shootings#Elementary School#Mental Health#Social Worker#Violent Crime#The Family Center
KRDO News Channel 13

How candidates plan to fix poor performance scores in District 11

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs School District 11 continues its search for a new Superintendent. Tuesday, the Board of Directors held 90-minute interviews at the Tesla Professional Development Building auditorium with each of their final three candidates for the position. The finalists include Peter Hilts, Dr. Tammy Clementi, and Michael Gaal. Parents can The post How candidates plan to fix poor performance scores in District 11 appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Carry the Load, non-profit that honors active-duty military and veterans, stops in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Carry the Load is making its way through Colorado Springs. The non-profit has a mission of restoring the true meaning of Memorial Day. Carry the Load started in 2011 and went on to become a national movement to honor and remember fallen military and first responders. The relay has five routes, The post Carry the Load, non-profit that honors active-duty military and veterans, stops in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Shooting near Colorado Springs high school connected to Citadel Mall shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Friday, the Colorado Springs Police Department confirmed a shooting that happened near a high school was connected to a shooting at the Citadel Mall where a young girl was injured. On Friday, May 6, police responded to a shooting that happened in the area of N. Academy Blvd. and E. The post Shooting near Colorado Springs high school connected to Citadel Mall shooting appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Police search for suspects after child’s service dog shot dead in Colorado Springs backyard

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department are searching for whoever's responsible for killing a child's service dog in his grandmother's backyard. The shooting happened near Adams Elementary School. Tank was a registered service dog. For years, he spent his life supporting a little boy dealing with trauma. His family The post Police search for suspects after child’s service dog shot dead in Colorado Springs backyard appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRDO News Channel 13

Victim in Colorado Springs apartment shooting identified

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Thursday, the Colorado Springs Police Department released the name of the woman found dead inside an apartment following a shooting. On May 21, officers received a report of a shooting at 3040 Mallard Drive, the Mallard Meadows Apartments, at 12:51 p.m. At the scene, they found a woman suffering from The post Victim in Colorado Springs apartment shooting identified appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs Police investigating after shooting leaves one dead, three injured

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Early Saturday morning, Colorado Springs Police responded to reports of a shooting on the 3800 block of East Pikes Peak Avenue. Officers on scene found one man and three women suffering from gunshot wounds. All four were transported to the hospital, but the man did not survive his injuries. The The post Colorado Springs Police investigating after shooting leaves one dead, three injured appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

La Junta residents urged to secure homes amid suspect search

LA JUNTA, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Otero Co. Sheriff's Office is asking residents on the north side of town to secure their homes as deputies search for a suspect believed to be involved in a shooting in Pueblo. The search is underway in the area of Elm Ave. and Canal Rd., just off Hwy. 109. The post La Junta residents urged to secure homes amid suspect search appeared first on KRDO.
LA JUNTA, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Fire crews contain Teller County wildfire sparked by lightning Friday night

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Teller County Sheriff's Office reports that a fire that sparked Friday night is now fully contained. The Sheriff's Office responded to reports of smoke in the area of High Chateau off County Road 11 around 7:00 p.m. on Friday. Off Icarus Drive in the Eaglecrest subdivision, the Four Mile The post Fire crews contain Teller County wildfire sparked by lightning Friday night appeared first on KRDO.
TELLER COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Artist paints interactive community mural in downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The community coming together to make downtown Colorado Springs just a bit more beautiful. A new community mural where anyone walking by can add their own touch to the city and their own message. Many passersby adding messages of encouragement and hope to the wall. The artist, Annie Hong, spoke The post Artist paints interactive community mural in downtown Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Wildfire in Conejos County prompts new evacuations, road closures in southern Colorado

CONEJOS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -— A fire that broke out Saturday night is now measuring around 200 acres, with evacuations and pre-evacuation notices in place. The U.S. Forest Service (USFS) is calling the blaze the Menkhaven Fire. Officials report that it's burning about seven miles northwest of Fox Creek. USFS said there was no significant The post Wildfire in Conejos County prompts new evacuations, road closures in southern Colorado appeared first on KRDO.
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs Fire Department welcomes Diesel the therapy dog into their ranks

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department welcomed the newest member of their team, Diesel the wellness therapy dog. According to the department, Diesel's mission is to comfort firefighters and help them deal with the many stressors they face in their profession. Diesel has officially been sworn in, recognized by the City The post Colorado Springs Fire Department welcomes Diesel the therapy dog into their ranks appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Some Colorado parents turning to each other for help during baby formula shortage

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Despite a 78,000-pound baby formula shipment arriving in the U.S. this week, parents are still concerned. Now, some Southern Colorado parents are turning to social media to find alternatives on how to feed their babies. Many say they fear if they don't take those steps in keeping their children healthy, their next The post Some Colorado parents turning to each other for help during baby formula shortage appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs, CO
15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

 https://krdo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy