How to talk to your children about school shootings from a licensed clinical social worker

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Tuesday, an 18-year-old gunman opened fire inside a Texas elementary school, killing 19 children and two teachers. While the horrific massacre happened states away, experts say the emotional impact on children can have a rippled effect across the country.

In Colorado, children may ask questions about their own safety or their own school's drills as more information on the Uvalde shooting comes out. Mental health experts say those conversations can be challenging for parents.

Sydney Pantoja, a licensed clinical social worker with the Family Center in Colorado Springs , said the key is to be honest, but offer comfort if your child feels anxious.

Pantoja said that even kids as young as 5 can understand big concepts like someone potentially coming into their school with the intent to hurt or scare them. The only rule, let your child determine the depth of the conversation. Feel them out and see what they are comfortable talking about and what topics make them anxious.

Ultimately, Pantoja said it's important to keep them safe but not make them fearful of going to school.

The Family Center has a trauma training program they run in schools that helps address trauma in students, which is often linked to violent outbursts in schools.

