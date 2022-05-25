Edgewood Cottage Memorial Day weekend opening

Mary Kennon Sanders Parsons passed away peacefully May 24, 2022 with family at her side at Aldersgate Retirement Community where she had resided the past several years. Born in 1925, in Spartanburg, SC, she was the only child of Ruth Wynn and David Duncan Sanders. Making their homes in Spartanburg, Nashville and Charleston throughout her childhood, Mary made friends in all locations all the while remaining as close as she could to her 25 first cousins whom she adored and considered her siblings her entire life; she was the last of these cousins to pass away.

