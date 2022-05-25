ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blowing Rock, NC

Edgewood Cottage Memorial Day weekend opening

By Staff Report editor@mountaintimes.com
Watauga Democrat
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBLOWING ROCK — Edgewood Cottage in Blowing Rock, the circa 1890 home and studio of renowned American artist Elliott Daingerfield is opening its doors on Memorial Day weekend to welcome visitors to...

www.wataugademocrat.com

Comments / 0

Related
Watauga Democrat

King Street Farmers Market to host Queer Day

BOONE – King Street Farmers Market is hosting a Queer Day to celebrate the queer community within the market on May 31. The organization announced it is excited to host the Southern Queer Zine, a creative, queer-led, locally based magazine that highlights queer and BIPOC stories. There will be live music from a local musician, kid’s crafts and a trivia game. There will also be an optional survey for any to fill out. Kick-off the day before Pride Month at the King Street Market.
BOONE, NC
Watauga Democrat

With golden shovels, Historical Society and Village Foundation celebrate start of History Walk construction

BLOWING ROCK — By definition, it takes a long time to create history. Relatively speaking, it only takes a few moments to preserve it. The Blowing Rock Historical Society and the Village Foundation took their first steps to preserve and celebrate key aspects of Blowing Rock’s history on May 26 with a groundbreaking ceremony at Mayview Plaza. Celebrating the launch of construction for the Blowing Rock History Walk were not only an assortment of dignitaries, but three golden shovels to mark the occasion.
BLOWING ROCK, NC
Watauga Democrat

Inaugural Denim & Diamonds event raises money for WAMY Community Action

BOONE — Jewels and sequins were sparkling amongst the casually clad at WAMY Community Action’s inaugural “Denim and Diamonds” event, raising funds to help fight poverty in the High Country. Approximately 250 people were in attendance for the ticketed dinner and live auction held Thursday, May 19, at The Mill at Rock Creek in Boone.
BOONE, NC
Watauga Democrat

Children's Council celebrates families at an end of year celebration

BOONE — Staff and service recipients of the Children’s Council of Watauga County gathered at the Tot Lot to enjoy each others company with refreshments, raffle prizes, a bounce house for children and opportunities for connection. The Children’s Council annual event to celebrate the families they serve through...
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Blowing Rock, NC
Blowing Rock, NC
Government
thevalleyecho.com

The Black Mountain Monster lurks in the woods

Every spring, the wooded trails that meander through the expansive grounds of the In-the-Oaks estate hide a menacing foe for the runners who accept the awaiting challenge. Some have fallen victim to the Black Mountain Monster, while others have emerged victorious. When the annual race returns for its 12th year,...
BLACK MOUNTAIN, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Planners hope event is largest single-day pet adoption event in the Carolinas

An all-day celebration organizers hope will be the largest single-day pet adoption event in the Carolinas will be held Saturday, May 28, in Iredell County. The Rescue Roundup, coordinated by Piedmont Animal Rescue with direct support from Aloft Hotels and LKNFest, will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Iredell County Fairgrounds off N.C. 115 in Troutman.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Video of flooding in Lake Logan in Haywood County

FOX Carolina's Grace Runkel has the details on the Upstate's newest waterpark. A local chef give tips and tricks on how to make your groceries go further. A local coffee shop is expanding in Travelers Rest. Find out what new features they're bringing with the new building.
TRAVELERS REST, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day Weekend#Photography#Fiber Art#American#High Country#The 1888 Museum
spectrumlocalnews.com

Eating N.C. — Hole Lotta Doughnuts

BOONE, N.C. — Crosses sit in a cup next to the register at each Hole Lotta Doughnuts shops. They are meant to represent the Christian business, but for Mark Holland, they changed his life. What You Need To Know. Hole Lotta Doughnuts has three locations - in Jefferson, Boone...
BOONE, NC
kiddingaroundgreenville.com

Find Fairies in This Fairy Garden Trail FREE in Hendersonville, NC

Have you found the fairies in Hendersonville, NC? Bullington Gardens in Hendersonville, NC, just a little over an hour north of Greenville, SC has an adorable fairy garden over the summer. And it’s free. What could be cuter than finding fairies in the woods? Finding them in a beautiful...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
Watauga Democrat

Push made to rename rec center pool after legendary WHS coach

BOONE — A little over one year after it opened, the Watauga Community Recreation Center's pool is the focus of a renaming movement that would see it honor former Watauga High School coach and teacher Lawrence "Lan" O'Loughlin. O'Loughlin — who passed away in 2003 — spent 24 years...
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
Watauga Democrat

Overnight resurfacing project coming to King Street

BOONE — A resurfacing project on King Street in Boone is scheduled to start with overnight operations during the first week of June. A contractor for the N.C. Department of Transportation will begin milling King Street (U.S. 321/421) from Hardin Street to Highland Hall Road on the night of Sunday, June 5.
BOONE, NC
Watauga Democrat

Mary Kennon Sanders Parsons

Mary Kennon Sanders Parsons passed away peacefully May 24, 2022 with family at her side at Aldersgate Retirement Community where she had resided the past several years. Born in 1925, in Spartanburg, SC, she was the only child of Ruth Wynn and David Duncan Sanders. Making their homes in Spartanburg, Nashville and Charleston throughout her childhood, Mary made friends in all locations all the while remaining as close as she could to her 25 first cousins whom she adored and considered her siblings her entire life; she was the last of these cousins to pass away.
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX8 News

Over 2,000 without power in Thomasville

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — There is a massive power outage affecting the City of Thomasville on Saturday. 2,448 people in the Thomasville area are currently without power, according to Duke Energy. The outage is not only affecting homes but also traffic signals in the area. Thomasville Fire & Rescue is urging people to treat lights […]
THOMASVILLE, NC
caldwelljournal.com

Caldwell Baptist Association Church & Community News

LENOIR, NC (May 25, 2022) – The Caldwell Baptist Association assists churches and non-profit organizations in advertising news and events. The Church/Community news goes out every Wednesday. If you would like to advertise in this publication, please email your information to Darlene by Tuesday each week. CHURCH NEWS. A...
LENOIR, NC
country1037fm.com

Watch ‘The Hunger Games’ Under the Stars In Hickory Where It Was Filmed

It was super cool around 12 years ago when the Hunger Games was filmed in our area. Hollywood came calling on North Carolina for our perfect locations but also for the tax breaks. It was the talk of many of our towns including my hometown of Shelby. Hickory, Concord, Brevard and other North Carolina cities were also utilized for the film.
HICKORY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

80 Animals Rescued From Alleged Hoarding Situation In Caldwell County

LENOIR, N.C. — A couple has been charged with animal cruelty after authorities seized 49 rabbits, seven cats, and 24 dogs from their Lenoir, N.C. home. Officials with Caldwell County Animal Care Enforcement (ACE) say they received an anonymous tip about the alleged hoarding situation last week. After getting...
CALDWELL COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy