Texas State

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Reacts To Texas Elementary School Mass Shooting [WATCH]

By India Monee&#039;, Justin Thomas
 3 days ago

With everyone on the show being some type of parent figure, today was hard.  The Rickey Smiley Morning Show crew spoke on the school shooting that happened in Ulvade, Texas at Robb Elementary.  The mass shooter, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos used an AR-15-style semi-automatic rifle during the massacre and also shot his grandma before going to the school.

Rock T and Eva speak on how they felt especially with having young children.

