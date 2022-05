Buckle up, Class AA track and field fans, because this weekend's state meet in Butte should be down to the wire. Some of the best athletes in the state of Montana will converge on Memorial Stadium at the Butte Middle School for the action which will start with field events at 9:00 a.m. and running events beginning at 10:30 a.m. on both Friday and Saturday.

BUTTE, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO