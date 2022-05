SPRING VALLEY, WI – The Spring Valley Public Library drew a large crowd of people for the unveiling of a beautiful new wall mural painting in the reading room at the library. The unveiling of the mural took place on Wednesday afternoon, May 18, 2022. Before the unveiling of the mural Library Director Katie Schneider played a progress video of the mural being painted.

