A landmark book documenting Jewish history in Washington state has just been updated and reissued in a revised edition by the Washington State Jewish Historical Society. The first edition of “Family of Strangers” was written by Howard Droker, Jaqueline Williams, and the late Molly Cone and was originally published in 2003. Well-researched and ambitious in scope and scape, the book is several hundred pages in length, and is a comprehensive history of Jewish people and organizations and businesses in what’s now Washington from the 1850s to about 1970.

