Walker Jenkins hits a two-run homer

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A Wilson High School football player died Sunday morning in a “senseless crime,” according to Coach Rodney Mooney. “My heart is shattered, angry, hurt and confused,” Mooney said in a tweet. The team did not identify the player. “I’m tired of the senseless crimes that take place in our black communities […]
Carolina Beach, N.C. — The National Weather Service confirms that at least 16 people were rescued along Carolina Beach, three people were rescued at Wrightsville Beach and four people were rescued from Myrtle Beach. For most of North Carolina, there was a "moderate" risk of rip currents. According to...
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — North Myrtle Beach officials said one person died after drowning on Saturday morning. Kyle Brown, 19, from Ashburn, VA died from asphyxiation, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden. McSpadden added he died at a local hospital after being pulled from the...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Southeast Education Alliance announced Brunswick County Schools Superintendent Dr. Jerry Oates as the Southeastern North Carolina Regional Superintendent of the Year for the 2022-23 school year. Oates was unanimously chosen by the fifteen school districts’ superintendents that make up the Southeast Education Alliance.
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Shawn Wellersdick, the owner of Port Land Grille in Wilmington, died this week. According to his wife, Anne Steketee, Wellersdick had been diagnosed with inoperable brain cancer. “He was my partner is all things in every way,” said Steketee. “I’m still wrapping my head around the...
OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Oak Island Police Department held two checkpoints on Saturday to make sure everyone on the roads was driving safely over the holiday weekend. There were 43 traffic citations and arrests between the two checkpoints, one at NC 133 and the other at NC 906.
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The National Hurricane Center is tracking the first possible tropical development of the 2022 hurricane season. The disturbance, which is located in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico, has a 30% chance of tropical development in the next five days, according to the National Hurricane Center. Not part of the Atlantic […]
Authorities are continuing to investigate the cause of death of a 36-year-old man visiting Oak Island from West Virginia brought ashore by bystanders on Memorial Day weekend Saturday at about 2 p.m. The man, who was with friends from the Charlotte area, went out of sight for about an hour before swimmers observed him floating motionlessly near the shore.
Jessica Lowery, a 38-year-old from Lumberton, graduated May 13, 2022 with an Associate in Applied Science in Surgical Technology. Lowery used FTCC’s online option to complete her associate degree while working full time. “I’m currently a CST, a certified surgical technologist, at UNC Health Southeastern. I’ve been one since...
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was injured early Saturday morning in a motorcycle crash near Myrtle Beach, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. Crews were called at 12:32 a.m. to the area of 10133 North Kings Highway for a two-vehicle crash, HCFR said. One person was taken to a hospital with injuries. The […]
LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) — The National Weather Service confirmed an EF0 tornado touched down in Loris Friday. According to a preliminary report, the tornado touched down with 65 mph winds near Circle Drive where it knocked down a large tree and some limbs. The tornado continued north-northeast, causing some damage along main Street and Monroe […]
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Eight people from North Carolina were arrested after multiple fights broke out Sunday morning at Sky Bar in North Myrtle Beach, according to police. The fights broke out at about 1:20 a.m. while officers were already on scene because of the large crowd, according to a police report obtained […]
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington police officials have confirmed that 36-year-old James Jenkins was killed by an 18-wheeler near the intersection of Carolina Beach Road and Shipyard Blvd at around 7:18 a.m. on Thursday. The victim was in the loading dock area behind Roses. Per the Wilmington Police Department, the...
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A 36-year-old man has died after being hit by a truck in Wilmington Thursday morning. Wilmington Police responded to the 2600 block of Carolina Beach Road around 7:18 a.m. after receiving a call about an accident involving an 18-wheeler. According to WPD, it is believed...
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — One person was flown to a hospital Thursday evening after being shot in Laurinburg, according to police. Officers were called at about 9 p.m. to Shop Right Market, located the area of 700 Aberdeen Road, after being told that shots were fired, according to authorities. An alarm at the store had […]
