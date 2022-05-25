ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boiling Spring Lakes, NC

Walker Jenkins hits a two-run homer

The State Port Pilot
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouth Brunswick High School's (Boiling Spring Lakes, N.C.) Walker Jenkins...

stateportpilot.com

WITN

More than 20 people rescued on N.C. coastline Saturday

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WITN) - The National Weather Service says at least 16 people were rescued along Carolina Beach, three people were rescued at Wrightsville Beach and four people were rescued from Myrtle Beach. As WRAL reports, most of North Carolina was under a “moderate” risk of rip currents....
CAROLINA BEACH, NC
wpde.com

Officials confirm Saturday morning drowning in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — North Myrtle Beach officials said one person died after drowning on Saturday morning. Kyle Brown, 19, from Ashburn, VA died from asphyxiation, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden. McSpadden added he died at a local hospital after being pulled from the...
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
City
South Brunswick, NC
City
Boiling Spring Lakes, NC
WECT

Wilmington restaurant owner, marathon runner dies

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Shawn Wellersdick, the owner of Port Land Grille in Wilmington, died this week. According to his wife, Anne Steketee, Wellersdick had been diagnosed with inoperable brain cancer. “He was my partner is all things in every way,” said Steketee. “I’m still wrapping my head around the...
WECT

Man dies after being hit by 18-wheeler

Live Nation and City of Wilmington work to address long lines, visibility, and more at amphitheater. Live Nation and City of Wilmington work to address long lines, visibility, and more at amphitheater. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Holly Childs resigns from Wilmington Downtown, iNC. Frances Weller celebrates 40 years at...
WILMINGTON, NC
Person
Homer
The State Port Pilot

Unresponsive swimmer dies on West Beach

Authorities are continuing to investigate the cause of death of a 36-year-old man visiting Oak Island from West Virginia brought ashore by bystanders on Memorial Day weekend Saturday at about 2 p.m. The man, who was with friends from the Charlotte area, went out of sight for about an hour before swimmers observed him floating motionlessly near the shore.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
faytechcc.edu

Grad Stories 2022 – Jessica Lowery

Jessica Lowery, a 38-year-old from Lumberton, graduated May 13, 2022 with an Associate in Applied Science in Surgical Technology. Lowery used FTCC’s online option to complete her associate degree while working full time. “I’m currently a CST, a certified surgical technologist, at UNC Health Southeastern. I’ve been one since...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WBTW News13

One injured in motorcycle crash near Myrtle Beach

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was injured early Saturday morning in a motorcycle crash near Myrtle Beach, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. Crews were called at 12:32 a.m. to the area of 10133 North Kings Highway for a two-vehicle crash, HCFR said. One person was taken to a hospital with injuries. The […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
#Highschoolsports#Croatan
WBTW News13

National Weather Service confirms EF0 tornado Friday in Loris

LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) — The National Weather Service confirmed an EF0 tornado touched down in Loris Friday. According to a preliminary report, the tornado touched down with 65 mph winds near Circle Drive where it knocked down a large tree and some limbs. The tornado continued north-northeast, causing some damage along main Street and Monroe […]
LORIS, SC
Fox 46 Charlotte

8 from NC arrested after fight at North Myrtle Beach bar

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Eight people from North Carolina were arrested after multiple fights broke out Sunday morning at Sky Bar in North Myrtle Beach, according to police. The fights broke out at about 1:20 a.m. while officers were already on scene because of the large crowd, according to a police report obtained […]
WECT

UPDATE: Man killed after being hit by 18-wheeler identified

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington police officials have confirmed that 36-year-old James Jenkins was killed by an 18-wheeler near the intersection of Carolina Beach Road and Shipyard Blvd at around 7:18 a.m. on Thursday. The victim was in the loading dock area behind Roses. Per the Wilmington Police Department, the...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Man lying in road killed by tractor-trailer in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A 36-year-old man has died after being hit by a truck in Wilmington Thursday morning. Wilmington Police responded to the 2600 block of Carolina Beach Road around 7:18 a.m. after receiving a call about an accident involving an 18-wheeler. According to WPD, it is believed...
WBTW News13

1 hospitalized after Laurinburg shooting in store parking lot

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — One person was flown to a hospital Thursday evening after being shot in Laurinburg, according to police. Officers were called at about 9 p.m. to Shop Right Market, located the area of 700 Aberdeen Road, after being told that shots were fired, according to authorities. An alarm at the store had […]
LAURINBURG, NC

