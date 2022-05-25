North Dakota Fishing for Free June 4-5

Memorial Day weekend is upon us and one thing North Dakotans love to do is camp. And this holiday, you can expect to see a lot of campers on the road and at campsites around the state. With the North Dakota camping restrictions being lifted and winter finally out of...
MINOT, N.D. (KFYR) - Last year, the state saw an above-average number of fires. According to the North Dakota Department of Emergency Services, in 2021, there were roughly 2,000 fires that had burned more than 120,000 acres. Versus in 2020, there were only 900 fires that covered 12,000 acres. “Very,...
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If you think your allergies this year are worse, you’re not alone. Each spring, plants release pollen to fertilize other plants of the same species. And each spring, many people notice allergy symptoms. “I like to describe allergies as sort of an overreaction to a...
LYND, Minn. (KFGO/KELO) – Off-road wheelchairs are coming soon to five state parks throughout Minnesota. These “Track Chairs” are electric powered chairs that can help disabled visitors explore areas of the state parks in new ways, often on trails that are not suitable for regular wheelchairs. Camden...
BISMARCK, N.D. – The wet spring has helped improve drought conditions across North Dakota. The latest U.S. Drought Monitor map shows 19% of the state in some form of drought, down from 21% last week and 80% three months ago. Three-fourths of the state was suffering through either extreme...
(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota law enforcement agencies say they are considering a proposal to renew mutual aid between the state and Minnesota. Several departments will be speaking Friday at 1 p.m. about additional training North Dakota officers received after Minnesota's use of force laws changed in 2020. Efforts are...
MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — There are more than 75 million ash trees in North Dakota, but in the next several years, that number may go down thanks to a single insect. The emerald ash borer is an invasive insect that kills ash trees. While the insect has not made its way to North Dakota. The […]
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Developers want to build a $390 million wind farm in south-central North Dakota. The state Public Service Commission has scheduled a hearing in late June for Badger Wind, a project under development by Orsted Onshore North America. The company is proposing a 74-turbine farm west of Wishek. It would have a generating capacity of 250 megawatts which is comparable to powering 70,000 homes.
The weather forecast for Memorial Day looks idyllic, which will create busy waterways throughout the state. Given that, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reminds boaters to keep safety in mind. So far this year, two people have died on the water. DNR officials say all boaters have a role...
In 2017, farmer Chris Adams had to make a quick decision on whether or not to be part of a trade mission to South America. Adams had only recently gotten an introduction to international trade through a course through Texas A&M University when he was invited to go to Colombia by the North Dakota Trade Office. It was 10 days before the trip.
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Plans were announced Friday for a $1.1 billion, 8,000 head per day processing facility that will be constructed in western South Dakota. Kingsbury & Associates and Sirius Realty of Rapid City, S.D. and Greenville, S.C. are teaming up to have a 1 million square foot facility that will process beef and include a specialty bison line.
Not an actual photo of Sica Hollow. I couldn't find one I could use.Starsania on Adobestock.com. I loved South Dakota. I’m so glad I chose to vacation out in the Blackhills during the years I lived in North Dakota. With breathtaking scenery, fresh air, and one of the coolest casinos I’ve ever been to, it’s more than worth a visit—it’s a must go location. The only thing I would change about my experience in South Dakota would be the fact I had no idea how many haunted locations there were around the state. I mean, wow. And one of the most (allegedly) haunted would have to be Sica Hollow State Park. I can’t believe I didn’t go. What a missed opportunity. It’s not the blackjack dealer’s fault, but when he mentioned it in passing, he said nothing about it’s haunted history.
I'm North Dakotan to the core. Never lived anywhere else. So if we're talking beer consumption between the ages of 16 and 26, it's my experience that North Dakota can take a victory lap. My parents have both passed and my daughter is over 30 and hopefully knows better, so if it's safe to admit now...that I should have known better then.
Several reports came out Tuesday saying that the teenage gunman in Texas, Salvador Ramos was from North Dakota. I also saw a couple of reports that said he was from South Dakota. According to an article from the Bismarck Tribune, the 18-year-old Salvador Ramos was indeed born in North Dakota....
MOORHEAD (KFGO/KVRR) – A decades-long agreement that allowed North Dakota law enforcement to assist their counterparts in Minnesota is back in effect after more than a year. The Mutual Aid Agreement was suspended after a ruling by a Minnesota judge who decided that use of force requirements in the two states were not compatible.
Yesterday (Thursday, May 26th), a new housing unit was announced to be present at the North Dakota State Penitentiary. The news came in a press release from the NDDOCR (North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation). The Initiative. The press release indicated this is a joint effort with the MILPA...
Walleye anglers are having lots of success using jigs and live bait rigs tipped with shiners, especially in 5-15 feet of water. Leeches and crawlers are beginning to turn fish as well. The warmer temperatures at the end of this week should result in an even better bite and more consistent action. Please note that water levels are running extremely high in lakes and rivers near the Canadian border, including within Voyageurs National Park.
Some may not believe this, but Montana is one of the most earthquake-prone states in the nation. The Great Montana Shake out says earthquake activity in Montana usually happens in the state’s mountainous western region since it lies in the intermountain seismic belt. While earthquakes with a magnitude of 8.0 are less likely, Montana earthquakes can range as large as 7.5.
(Bismarck, ND) -- Several North Dakota lawmakers are raising concerns about Governor Doug Burgum's contributions to a political action committee. Burgum has donated nearly a million dollars to conservative multi-candidate committee Dakota Leadership PAC this month. Representatives Rick Becker, Sebastian Ertelt, Jeffrey Magrum, and Jeff Hoverson spoke out Thursday, saying Burgum's donations are inappropriate. Becker compared the donations to a mob boss ordering mobsters to break the legs of his opponents.
BISMARCK, N.D. – North Dakota’s public universities will no longer require applicants supply ACT or SAT test scores. The North Dakota Board of Higher Education has voted to permanently drop the requirements starting with applicants for the fall 2023 semester. A number of states and individual colleges have...
