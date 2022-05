Find artworks from local artisans in a variety of mediums as well as a wide array of antiques and collectibles. An on-site appraiser will evaluate your treasures for an additional fee per item with a limit of five items per person. Women’s club members will provide refreshments for sale including our famous pies. All proceeds from this show benefit local organizations, charities and scholarships awarded to local graduating high school seniors. Hours are July 9 from 10-5 and July 10 from 10-4. Admission is $6 per person or $5 per person with a copy of our advertising, either printed or digital. Visit the Facebook page: Women’s Club of Honesdale or www.womensclubofhonesdale.com.

WAYNE COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO