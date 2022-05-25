ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cornelius man charged with manslaughter over deadly shooting

By Dillon Mullan
Forest Grove News Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uWw1X_0fqUI8kF00

A Cornelius man faces a manslaughter charge after an argument turned deadly.

Chris Salter, 44, has been arrested and indicted for first-degree manslaughter as well as the unlawful use of a weapon following a March 24 incident in Salter's front yard, where he shot and killed 63-year-old Gumercindo Gonzalez Jr.

According to a news release from the Washington County Sheriff's Office, Salter and Gumercindo were acquainted.

"A person called 911 to report that Christopher Hugh Salter had just shot someone in the front yard. Deputies responded to the scene, along with an ambulance. When deputies arrived, they detained Salter and rendered aid to the person who was shot, Gumercindo Gonzalez Jr.," the release reads. "During the investigation, detectives learned that Salter and Gonzalez had a verbal argument near Salter's residence earlier in the week."

Gonzalez Jr. died March 28.

According to Oregon law, a murder charge is reduced to first-degree manslaughter when a defendant acts under extreme emotional disturbance.

"(Manslaughter) is committed recklessly under circumstances manifesting extreme indifference to the value of human life," the law reads. "It is committed intentionally by a defendant under the influence of extreme emotional disturbance, which constitutes a mitigating circumstance reducing the homicide that would otherwise be murder to manslaughter in the first degree and need not be proved in any prosecution."

A trial date has not been set.

