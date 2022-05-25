Canby's parks master plan review underway

The community will have one more chance to ask questions, provide input on the plan at a June 8 forum

The City of Canby is working to finalize its parks and recreation master plan for once more public review.

The first draft was presented to the public in January. Consultants with BerryDunn have taken feedback from city planners, counselors and the community and will present a final draft for review at a joint work session between city council and the parks and recreation master plan steering committee for on Wednesday, June 1.

The city will host a final public-input forum for the master plan with BerryDunn to discuss the draft plan, provide any updates on findings and discuss next steps.

The meeting will be held on Wednesday June 8, at 6 p.m. at the Canby Police Department — 1175 NW Third Ave.

The draft Parks and Recreation Master Plan and draft Parks and Recreation Methodology Study are available online.