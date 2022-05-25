ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Molalla, OR

Molalla students recognized for academic achievements

By Emily Matlock
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OWFYF_0fqUE6YH00 The Molalla community donated thousands of dollars to high school seniors to pursue their post-graduation plans.

The Molalla community is known for giving, and its high school seniors were feeling the love during the senior awards night on May 19. The senior class of approximately 140 students earned over $1,754,000 in academic scholarships. These will allow some students to attend college for free or nearly free.

"It's super cool to see how many opportunities we have right here in Molalla for scholarships," Cole Beyer, senior and valedictorian, said. "It's really cool to have a tight-knit family in Molalla and to see how your is rooting for you to succeed."

Beyer plans to attend Oregon State University and pursue a degree in aerospace engineering after an internship with Boeing.

Two students, Tanner Foss-Howard and Diego Vasquez were awarded the Ford Family Foundation Scholarship in addition to others. This scholarship covers 90% of unmet financial needs for students in rural communities attending local colleges.

"I feel like now that I've got the financial barrier out of the way," Vasquez said, "I'll be able to enjoy college and focus on my education rather than having to focus on the financial situation."

For McKenna Salvetti, leaving Molalla will be bittersweet, she said. "These past few weeks, I've come to notice the impact people have left on me and what leaving them is going to look like.

"I'm so incredibly thankful for everything that I've gotten from everyone… We are truly grateful for the donors, and we wouldn't be able to go where we want or do what we want without their donations."

Ashley Goetz said after putting in effort to apply for so many scholarships, it's nice to see that so many others want her to succeed.

"Later on, if I succeed through my school, I can come back and give back to the community," Goetz said.

Foss-Howard, who served as Student Body President, said some of his favorite memories of Molalla include Share the Love, which raised $114,00 for community members in need this year.

For a community that is so giving-oriented, Foss-Howard said it was nice to feel rewarded for the hard work he's put in throughout his high school career.

"I feel like a scholarship is a personal investment in a student," he said. "Knowing these different foundations invested in me is really pushing me to try to give them their best return on investment."

Foss-Howard, Vasquez, Salvetti and Goetz all plan to attend the University of Oregon this fall.

More than one-third of the senior class applied for and received scholarships. Donors from the community contributed over $254,000 to students. Molalla Communications awarded $165,000 in scholarships for both current seniors and alumni. The Donald Slaughter scholarship awarded $124,800, with $52,000 going to the class of 2022 seniors, and the rest sent to former MHS students in college.

NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Boeing
Mollala Pioneer

Molalla students receive scholarships at awards night

High school seniors were awarded $29,000 in scholarships at the awards ceremony.The Molalla Alumni Association Scholarship Committee announced its 2022 scholarship recipients at the senior awards night held at the high school auditorium on April 19. The recipients and the $2,000 awards they received are as follows: Cole Beyer: Dorothy Damm Waiste Memorial Scholarship Rodney Gray: The Richard E. and Mary E. Marquardt Scholarship Tanner Foss-Howard: The Delane and Margaret Fry Scholarship Reid Sperl: The Sandeen/Trullinger Family Scholarship Emma King: The Oak Rebekah Lodge #159 Scholarship Lesly Maldonado: The Donald and Roberta Daniels Family Scholarship Robert O'Hara: The Schriever Family...
MOLALLA, OR
WWEEK

Conflict Mounts at Willamette Falls

The Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde filed a motion this week to intervene in a federal lawsuit Portland General Electric filed in April regarding Willamette Falls. PGE seeks to seize land that the Oregon Department of State Lands controls. The state had granted the Grand Ronde a permit to use the falls for fishing and ceremonial purposes, but PGE objected to the fishing platform on safety grounds.
GRAND RONDE, OR
KOIN 6 News

6 top-rated hikes on the North Oregon Coast

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Heading to the Oregon Coast this Memorial Day weekend? Despite the rainy forecast, there there are still great hikes to be had along Oregon’s North Coast. Check out some of Google’s top-rated hiking trails from just north of Lincoln City to the mouth of the Columbia River. Oswald West State Park […]
OREGON STATE
centraloregondaily.com

Bend population crosses 100,000. Here are the Central Oregon numbers.

Bend has officially crossed the 100,000 population mark according the most recent numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau. Central Oregon’s largest city reached a population of 102,059 in 2021, the Bureau announced Wednesday. It was one of six U.S. cities to cross into six-figure territory. Redmond added 1,800 residents...
BEND, OR
hh-today.com

A new addition on the Dave Clark Path

There have been improvised homeless camps along the Willamette River in Albany for years, but not up on the Dave Clark Riverfront Path — until now. The pile of stuff in the photo above has been set up on the side of the Clark Path underneath the Lyon Street Bridge for at least a week.
ALBANY, OR
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Jamie McLeod-Skinner defeats incumbent Kurt Schrader in Oregon 5th District

Seven-term moderate Kurt Schrader’s congressional career will end in January after a primary election loss to central Oregon attorney Jamie McLeod-Skinner.  The final margins might change as Clackamas County, Schrader’s home, continues processing almost 35,000 damaged ballots, but McLeod-Skinner received almost 57% of the votes counted in the 5th Congressional District, which spans Portland to […] The post Jamie McLeod-Skinner defeats incumbent Kurt Schrader in Oregon 5th District appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
TERREBONNE, OR
The Times

Washington County concludes homeless count

This year's point-in-time count shows that Washington County has more homeless in shelters than on the streets.Washington County is the only Portland metro-area county with more homeless people in shelters than living on the street, according to this year's "point-in-time" count. It's positive news in a county where local leaders have been working to expand shelter capacity, adding transitional housing and setting up new shelter facilities. However, these counts always come with a caveat: It's impossible to count every homeless person, and recent counts have been further hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic. A D V E R T I...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
