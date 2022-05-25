Molalla students recognized for academic achievements

The Molalla community donated thousands of dollars to high school seniors to pursue their post-graduation plans.

The Molalla community is known for giving, and its high school seniors were feeling the love during the senior awards night on May 19. The senior class of approximately 140 students earned over $1,754,000 in academic scholarships. These will allow some students to attend college for free or nearly free.

"It's super cool to see how many opportunities we have right here in Molalla for scholarships," Cole Beyer, senior and valedictorian, said. "It's really cool to have a tight-knit family in Molalla and to see how your is rooting for you to succeed."

Beyer plans to attend Oregon State University and pursue a degree in aerospace engineering after an internship with Boeing.

Two students, Tanner Foss-Howard and Diego Vasquez were awarded the Ford Family Foundation Scholarship in addition to others. This scholarship covers 90% of unmet financial needs for students in rural communities attending local colleges.

"I feel like now that I've got the financial barrier out of the way," Vasquez said, "I'll be able to enjoy college and focus on my education rather than having to focus on the financial situation."

For McKenna Salvetti, leaving Molalla will be bittersweet, she said. "These past few weeks, I've come to notice the impact people have left on me and what leaving them is going to look like.

"I'm so incredibly thankful for everything that I've gotten from everyone… We are truly grateful for the donors, and we wouldn't be able to go where we want or do what we want without their donations."

Ashley Goetz said after putting in effort to apply for so many scholarships, it's nice to see that so many others want her to succeed.

"Later on, if I succeed through my school, I can come back and give back to the community," Goetz said.

Foss-Howard, who served as Student Body President, said some of his favorite memories of Molalla include Share the Love, which raised $114,00 for community members in need this year.

For a community that is so giving-oriented, Foss-Howard said it was nice to feel rewarded for the hard work he's put in throughout his high school career.

"I feel like a scholarship is a personal investment in a student," he said. "Knowing these different foundations invested in me is really pushing me to try to give them their best return on investment."

Foss-Howard, Vasquez, Salvetti and Goetz all plan to attend the University of Oregon this fall.

More than one-third of the senior class applied for and received scholarships. Donors from the community contributed over $254,000 to students. Molalla Communications awarded $165,000 in scholarships for both current seniors and alumni. The Donald Slaughter scholarship awarded $124,800, with $52,000 going to the class of 2022 seniors, and the rest sent to former MHS students in college.

