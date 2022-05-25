ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon City, OR

Oregon City school officials react to deadly shooting in Texas

By Raymond Rendleman
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 4 days ago

Superintendent commits to 'continuous improvement' in keeping children safe

Oregon City's usual school safety precautions remain in place — including locking doors to the outside, practicing lockdown drills and screening each visitor before allowing them to enter a school — following another mass shooting at an American school.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dsaQG_0fqUE21N00

Kyle Laier, Oregon City School District's interim superintendent, said as a parent and an educator himself who cares deeply for youth, it is hard to comprehend the continuing violence.

"These repeated high-profile acts of violence have a profound effect on each and every one of us, especially in schools," Laier said.

On May 24, an 18-year-old suspect entered Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, killing 19 students and two teachers. More children and adults were injured in the attack, and some remain in critical condition.

"Incidents like the tragedy in Texas remind us all about the importance of preparation and continuous improvement," Laier said. "Our partnerships with law enforcement and emergency services providers prepare us for various scenarios. We have plans and procedures in place to halt an incident as quickly as possible and keep students and staff safe, while initiating an off-site parent reunification procedure so families can be reconnected with their children in a calm and orderly manner."

Laier warned parents and families that the Texas event may stir up fears and emotions in children. Experts recommend limiting children's exposure to repetitive, disturbing TV coverage of the tragedy, which can help protect students from getting anxious.

"Our students will look to adults for information and guidance on how to react," Laier said. Parents and staff can help children feel safe by establishing a sense of normalcy and security and talking with them about their fears."

National Association of School Psychologists' recommendations include the following strategies:

• Reassure children that they are safe.

• Make time to talk.

• Keep your explanations developmentally appropriate.

• Review safety procedures.

• Observe children's emotional state.

• Maintain a normal routine.

Oregon City school officials reminded citizens that everyone has a role in preventing violent acts.

"Students, parents, staff and community members are all encouraged to share information that is concerning to them," Laier said. "Though information may be incomplete or turn out to be just a rumor, it's always best to err on the side of caution."

Potential threats should be immediately reported to school staff, police or the 24-hour anonymous SafeOregon tip line at 844-472-3367.

You count on us to stay informed and we depend on you to fund our efforts. Quality local journalism takes time and money. Please support us to protect the future of community journalism.

Comments / 0

Related
KVAL

10 shootings reported in 24 hours in Portland, police say

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police responded to 10 shootings in the city within a 24-hour period, resulting in 10 people being hit by gunfire. There was one homicide, as well as two unintended victims hit by gunfire, police said. Portland police released the following details about the shootings:. On...
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Uvalde, TX
City
Oregon City, OR
Oregon City, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
Chronicle

Oregon Dad Goes Viral for Surrendering Guns

Ben Beers was deeply upset by Tuesday’s mass shooting in Texas that left 19 children and two of their teachers dead. Beers, 27, is a gun owner as well as a stay-at-home dad with two young kids in Hillsboro. “The night of the massacre,” Beers said Friday, “I tossed...
HILLSBORO, OR
Woodburn Independent

Senseless gun violence has endured too long

Oregon's Latino Leadership Network expresses support for the Uvalde, Texas, victimsPODER would like to offer its deepest condolences to the families, teachers, and classmates that were affected during the Uvalde, Texas school shooting on May 24 which claimed the lives of 19 students and two teachers with many more injured. It is a reminder of the senseless act of gun violence that the U.S. has endured far too many times, where thoughts and prayers aren't merely enough. We also can't ignore that oftentimes these acts of violence are plagued by the worldwide illness that is mental health. Uvalde sits...
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#American School#School Safety#Police#Violent Crime#Robb Elementary
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Health Services
kezi.com

Eugene based sneaker company accused of scamming customers millions of dollars

EUGENE, Ore.--- A Eugene based sneaker company called Zadeh Kicks is under criminal investigation by the FBI for allegedly scamming customers millions of dollars. According to Oregon Live, the FBI is trying to figure out what happened to the enormous sum of customers' money that has gone missing and neither court record or the receiver said how much money the company owes.
EUGENE, OR
kptv.com

Police arrest man for damaging headstones at Gresham cemetery

GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - The Gresham Police Department arrested a man for allegedly damaging eight headstones at a cemetery on Thursday. GPD said officers responded to St. Joseph Cemetery in the 2900 block of West Powell Boulevard. When they arrived, they found there were eight headstones damaged with a large metal digging bar. The worst damage was to the headstone of a four-year-old.
GRESHAM, OR
Portland Tribune

Westside mayors talk progress at forum

After two years of Zoom calls, 10 area mayors met in-person to discuss progress in their cities. After a two-year hiatus in which local mayors found themselves meeting virtually via Zoom, area mayors gathered in person on Thursday, May 26, for a breakfast forum in Tigard. The annual event, hosted...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
2K+
Followers
23K+
Post
548K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy