ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilsonville, OR

'Moon tree' planted in Wilsonville the

By Jaelen Ogadhoh
Wilsonville Spokesman
Wilsonville Spokesman
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U2Orx_0fqUB9Ef00 The rare sapling sprouted from one of 500 seeds that orbited the moon on the 1971 Apollo 14 mission

Despite standing only a few feet tall, a new Douglas fir sapling planted in Wilsonville's Memorial Park last month sprouts from seeds that have soared to astronomical heights.

The newly-planted " moon tree " is raised from one of approximately 500 seeds that were on board during the Apollo 14 mission of 1971 and carried by astronaut Stuart Roosa. The astronaut lived and trained as a pilot in Central Oregon, according to the Oregon Travel Information Council.

The seeds of various tree species orbited the moon 34 times as a personal carry-on of Roosa's, reportedly as part of a science project to test how lunar travel might cause irregularities in the seeds' growth. Once returned to Earth, the seeds successfully sprouted and many were planted in Oregon and beyond, the council reported.

Volunteers convened at Memorial Park on Saturday, April 30 to help plant one of the saplings during the city's annual community clean-up event known as Wilsonville Environmental Resources Keepers Day.

The new tree provides a rare addition to the site — of the seeds that orbited the moon, there are only 50 locations where it's known that they have been planted, according to the council.

The city was offered to apply for one of the remaining nine saplings, which are grown and maintained in Coos Bay, to be planted with an accompanying public dedication if a permanent public site was chosen.

Kerry Rappold, natural resources program manager for Wilsonville, said that to plant one of the rare saplings in the city was a "really unique opportunity" that will be further commemorated through a plaque that recognizes both the moon tree and an adjacent oak tree with a "champion" classification due to its large size.

City Councilor Charlotte Lehan, an advocate of trees who for nearly 15 years has sat on the Oregon Heritage Tree Committee that helped distribute moon tree saplings, said that because of the long lifespans of trees, they can serve as living markers of history.

"When you use them to tell the history of an area, or historical events, they're one of those touchstones that survives, that was here way before us and will be here way after us," Lehan said.

Comments / 0

Related
beachconnection.net

Mysterious, Even Mystical at One N. Oregon Coast Spot Near Cannon Beach

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – You probably already know this spot, but you don't know you did. You've likely stopped at those overlooks just south of Cannon Beach: Silver Point is one of the most visited spots on the Oregon coast with its arresting views of Haystack Rock, glimpses of Tillamook Rock Lighthouse in the distance and other funky crevices and blobs below the viewpoint. (Photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
CANNON BEACH, OR
KOIN 6 News

6 top-rated hikes on the North Oregon Coast

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Heading to the Oregon Coast this Memorial Day weekend? Despite the rainy forecast, there there are still great hikes to be had along Oregon’s North Coast. Check out some of Google’s top-rated hiking trails from just north of Lincoln City to the mouth of the Columbia River. Oswald West State Park […]
OREGON STATE
Channel 6000

Oregon keeps wind, rain, clouds around to finish the weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Sometimes the end of May can bring in a warm and dry start to the Rose Festival activities, and other years, it may be rain. This time around, we are battling the rain for the early days of CityFair and the full Memorial Day weekend.
PORTLAND, OR
Estacada News

Journeying through the forest along Highway 224

While some locations surrounding the Clackamas River, Highway 224 remain closed, others are ready for visitors Visitors to the Mt. Hood National Forest can drive along Highway 224 again, but activities in the area will look different than they have in years past. After an 18 month closure as a result of the 140,000 acre Riverside Fire, a stretch of the highway at the entrance to the forest reopened on Saturday, May 1. Visitors can access the highway until they reach the Ripplebrook area. Many trails and campsites in the Clackamas River Ranger District remain closed, though some recreation and...
ESTACADA, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wilsonville, OR
City
Coos Bay, OR
State
Oregon State
KGW

Clam digging along the Oregon coast | Grant's Getaways

CLATSOP COUNTY, Ore. — Oregon’s beaches are popular year-round destinations, but in Clatsop County there’s a famous sandy stretch that turns into clam heaven for thousands of people who dig their suppers from the sea. As springtime moves into high gear, the best low tides of the...
The Oregonian

Oregon’s scenic byways offer roadmaps for your summer road trips

Drive east from Eugene along Oregon 126 and you’ll soon find yourself surrounded by natural beauty: tall conifers, winding rivers and volcanic peaks on the horizon. This stretch of the highway is officially designated as the McKenzie River Scenic Byway, one of 19 “scenic byways” in Oregon that along with 10 “tour routes” offer tourists literal roadmaps for road trips around the state, leading to majestic views, historic sites and outdoor adventures.
OREGON STATE
Channel 6000

Saturday soaker is here but improvements on the way

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Memorial Day Weekend is here. By now, you know we have to exercise some patience before we fire up the grill. Good news is you can make this weekend your utility weekend and get some home projects done while you’re waiting out the rain.
PORTLAND, OR
Eater

Where to Grab a Bite After an Oregon Hike

After enduring months of damp gloom, Portlanders greet each spring with uncommon fervor, and those of us with even the mildest outdoorsy streak head for the trails — at least until floating season arrives a few weeks later. Venturing into the mountains for a weekend hike and looking for a casual bite on the way back a bit more interesting than golden arches drive-through? Look no further than our list here, with convenient hike-pairing suggestions.
OREGON STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stuart Roosa
The Oregonian

Portland’s largest mausoleum opens to the public only over Memorial Day weekend

For the first time in two years, the 250-pound solid bronze doors to the most exclusive crypt in town will reopen at Wilhelm’s Portland Memorial Mausoleum. The century-old Rae Room, holding the marble sarcophagi of a lumber baron and his scandalous second wife, is closed to the public 364 days of the year, opened only on Memorial Day. The past two years, it has remained closed even then because of the pandemic.
PORTLAND, OR
hh-today.com

A new addition on the Dave Clark Path

There have been improvised homeless camps along the Willamette River in Albany for years, but not up on the Dave Clark Riverfront Path — until now. The pile of stuff in the photo above has been set up on the side of the Clark Path underneath the Lyon Street Bridge for at least a week.
ALBANY, OR
hh-today.com

Homeless camps on Albany paths: An update

The homeless camp on the Dave Clark Riverfront Path featured in Friday’s story had been cleared by Friday afternoon. Impromptu camping along the Willamettte River is common, but the campsite under the Lyon Street Bridge was unusual. It was the first I had seen so close to the riverfront walking and bicycling path itself.
ALBANY, OR
everout.com

60 Cheap & Easy Things To Do in Portland This Memorial Day Weekend: May 27-30, 2022

This long weekend brings plenty of fun activities and some extra free time to partake in said fun, from CityFair to Multnomah County Fair and from à table: Culinary Rummage Sale & Bake Sale to HOLI Spring Festival. For more ideas, check out our guide to Memorial Day events and road trips and where to find Memorial Day food and drink specials.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plant#Volunteers#Science Project#Apollo
WWEEK

Conflict Mounts at Willamette Falls

The Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde filed a motion this week to intervene in a federal lawsuit Portland General Electric filed in April regarding Willamette Falls. PGE seeks to seize land that the Oregon Department of State Lands controls. The state had granted the Grand Ronde a permit to use the falls for fishing and ceremonial purposes, but PGE objected to the fishing platform on safety grounds.
GRAND RONDE, OR
klcc.org

Indoor masking recommended in 15 Oregon counties

Last week, Multnomah County health officials recommended people start wearing masks inside again. This week, 15 Oregon counties have reached medium risk levels, triggering the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s indoor masking recommendation. Case counts are on the rise, though hospitalization rates are still fairly low. Multnomah County Health Department’s Jennifer Vines joins us for an update.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Herald and News

Dr. Martens gives the boot to Oregon jobs

Dr. Martens is giving the boot an Oregon distribution center and 71 jobs, according to a filing by the shoe and boot maker to the state’s economic agency. Dr. Martens AirWair USA LLC, the Portland-based American arm of the British boot maker, has notified the Oregon Office of Workforce Investments that it is closing a distribution center. The shoemaker is cutting 71 distribution and administrative jobs associated with the center on Anchor Street in Portland.
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
beachconnection.net

Lincoln City Adds Beach Wheelchairs, Mobi-Mats to Central Oregon Coast

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – For those with movement disabilities, going to the Oregon coast can be a frustration. But in Lincoln City, those seven miles just became a little more miracle-like (as per its old slogan) and they are now more accessible. Lincoln City’s Parks and Recreation Department, Explore Lincoln City and Public Works have teamed together and brought in two beach wheelchairs for public use along with three portable Mobi-Mats that allow better access.
LINCOLN CITY, OR
opb.org

Waterfront makeover ‘raises the expectations’ for public spaces, says Vancouver mayor

On the north shore of the Columbia River, the city of Vancouver is embarking on the biggest development project in its history, a $1.5 billion makeover of its downtown waterfront. Stretching more than 30 acres east and west of the Interstate Bridge, the development includes residential housing, office space, shops, restaurants, bars and tasting rooms. A new boutique hotel and a luxury condominium tower are scheduled to open this summer.
Wilsonville Spokesman

Wilsonville Spokesman

Wilsonville, OR
46
Followers
1K+
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wilsonville Spokesman is the best source of news for local residents based on the City of Wilsonville’s annual community engagement survey. The Spokesman offers the most read newspaper, website and social media platforms in Wilsonville.

 http://www.wilsonvillespokesman.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy