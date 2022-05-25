'Moon tree' planted in Wilsonville the

The rare sapling sprouted from one of 500 seeds that orbited the moon on the 1971 Apollo 14 mission

Despite standing only a few feet tall, a new Douglas fir sapling planted in Wilsonville's Memorial Park last month sprouts from seeds that have soared to astronomical heights.

The newly-planted " moon tree " is raised from one of approximately 500 seeds that were on board during the Apollo 14 mission of 1971 and carried by astronaut Stuart Roosa. The astronaut lived and trained as a pilot in Central Oregon, according to the Oregon Travel Information Council.

The seeds of various tree species orbited the moon 34 times as a personal carry-on of Roosa's, reportedly as part of a science project to test how lunar travel might cause irregularities in the seeds' growth. Once returned to Earth, the seeds successfully sprouted and many were planted in Oregon and beyond, the council reported.

Volunteers convened at Memorial Park on Saturday, April 30 to help plant one of the saplings during the city's annual community clean-up event known as Wilsonville Environmental Resources Keepers Day.

The new tree provides a rare addition to the site — of the seeds that orbited the moon, there are only 50 locations where it's known that they have been planted, according to the council.

The city was offered to apply for one of the remaining nine saplings, which are grown and maintained in Coos Bay, to be planted with an accompanying public dedication if a permanent public site was chosen.

Kerry Rappold, natural resources program manager for Wilsonville, said that to plant one of the rare saplings in the city was a "really unique opportunity" that will be further commemorated through a plaque that recognizes both the moon tree and an adjacent oak tree with a "champion" classification due to its large size.

City Councilor Charlotte Lehan, an advocate of trees who for nearly 15 years has sat on the Oregon Heritage Tree Committee that helped distribute moon tree saplings, said that because of the long lifespans of trees, they can serve as living markers of history.

"When you use them to tell the history of an area, or historical events, they're one of those touchstones that survives, that was here way before us and will be here way after us," Lehan said.