Morgantown, WV

Fresh Retail on Deck

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new commercial building is sprucing up the entrance to town. A striking new building has gone up next to Sheetz on University Avenue over the past few months. Dubbed “The Deck,” the building transforms a long-empty gravel lot at the southern gateway to downtown into 15,000 square feet of retail...

progressivegrocer.com

Giant Eagle Gives Shoppers a Break on Grocery Prices

Giant Eagle, Inc. has rolled out a new pricing initiative for its myPerks members that offers savings of up to 20% on more than 1,000 products. The lower prices are aimed at helping customers deal with higher inflationary prices and will be available at both Giant Eagle’s supermarkets and Market District locations.
wtae.com

Nemacolin celebrates 35th anniversary

FARMINGTON, Pa. — Let the summer begin at one of Pennsylvania's most popular getaway spots. What's happening at Nemacolin this summer? Click the video player above to watch. There's a weekend full of activities happening at Nemacolin this Memorial Day weekend. The resort is also celebrating its 35th anniversary.
WBOY 12 News

Meadowbrook Mall Spring Carnival returns

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The Meadowbrook Mall is helping families get in the spirit of warmer days with a spring carnival this weekend. The carnival will kick off Thursday, May 26, at 6 p.m. and has various hours through Sunday, May 29, at 10 p.m. Entertainment for the weekend includes more than 14 rides for people […]
MEADOWBROOK, WV
WTOV 9

Ribbon cutting held at newly renovated Tappan Marina

A ribbon-cutting was held at Tappan Marina on Friday morning after a $6 million upgrade to the facility was completed. "Today is a culmination of all the hard work that we put in during the nearly two years of construction," said Adria Bergeron, director of marketing and communications at Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland happenings: Car show, strawberry festival, more

Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, Pa. 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
TARENTUM, PA
wtae.com

Colossal carp: Pennsylvanian catches massive fish in West Virginia lake

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. — A Pennsylvania angler caught a record carp while fishing from the bank of Summersville Lake in West Virginia, regulators said. Ayden Minick, of Mount Pleasant, caught and released the carp on May 7, the Division of Natural Resources said in a news release. It measured by a DNR fisheries biologist at 41.2 inches long, breaking the record of 41 inches caught in 1988 by Charles Cook at Stonecoal Lake.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
