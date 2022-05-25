ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Plymouth service remembers Merchant Navy sailors

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA ceremony has been held in Plymouth to remember Merchant Navy sailors killed in the Falklands War and other conflicts. Wreaths were laid during the gathering at the Merchant Navy Monument on the city's Hoe seafront. The ceremony was held 40 years on from an attack on the SS...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 1

