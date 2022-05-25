ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradenton, FL

Delmar Ray Smith

People's Defender
People's Defender
 4 days ago
Delmar Ray Smith, of Bradenton, Florida, went to Heaven on May 3, 2022. He was the son of Harry and Lillian (Young) Smith. He was born in Manchester, Ohio on April 1, 1940. He graduated in the class of 1959. He moved to Bradenton, Florida in 1960. He served Manatee County as a Deputy Sheriff for 13 years. In 1989, he opened his restaurant called, “Ray’s Place.” He was preceded in death by brothers Wayne and Mike; and sisters Wyvetta and Sharon. He is survived by his four children, Allen (Nancy) Smith, Curtis (Csilla) Smith, Jeffrey (Betsy) Smith and Angela (Jim) Carter; three granddaughters, Bonnie, Holly, and Katie, two great granddaughters, Lexi and Afton. He was laid to rest at Skyway Memorial Gardens in Palmetto, Florida.

