BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Clemson women’s track and field team earned three entrees into the NCAA Track and Field Championship Meet with their performances on the final day of regionals. The 4×100 meter relay team, Trishauna Hemmings, and the 4×400 meter relay team will all be making the trip to Eugene, Ore. to compete for national titles from June 8 through June 11.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO