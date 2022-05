Construction will start soon on a brand new regional facility in Duluth that will house the construction and waste management operations for Veit, a specialty contractor company. "The facility is going to allow them to continue their current operations but give them the ability to grow over the next twenty to thirty years, says Roush. The space and the footprint will potentially double our size. That is the goal!" Jesse Roush is the Senior Vice President of Operations at Veit.

