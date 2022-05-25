ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brainerd, MN

Evelyn I. Hermanson, 94, Brainerd, and formerly of Makinen

By WJON Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvelyn Hermanson, age 94 of Brainerd, MN, formerly of Makinen, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Monday, May 23, 2022, at her home. Evelyn Irene Ziebarth was born to Hugo and Ida (Look) Ziebarth on December 3, 1927, in Isanti. She was baptized at the Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in...

wjon.com

Sharon Ann Dilly, 81, Sauk Rapids

A Celebration of Life will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 10, 2022, at Joy Christian Center in St. Cloud for Sharon Ann Dilly, 81, of Sauk Rapids who passed away at the St. Cloud Hospital on Monday, May 23, 2022. Friends and relatives may visit one hour before the services at the church in St. Cloud on Friday.
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
wjon.com

Andrea F. Woolard, 42, St. Stephen

Andrea Faye Woolard, age 42, of St. Stephen, passed away suddenly at her home in St. Stephen on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. A memorial gathering celebrating Andrea’s life will be held from 3:00-6:00 PM on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at Pine Grove Zoo Shelter, 1200 W. Broadway, Little Falls. Private interment with military honors will be in the MN State Veteran’s Cemetery, Little Falls, MN. Arrangements are with Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.
SAINT STEPHEN, MN
wjon.com

Albert “Al” Blaise Maslowski, 90, St. Wendel

Albert Blaise Maslowski, age 90, St. Wendel, MN, died Thursday, May 26, 2022 at his beloved country home surrounded by loving family. Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at 11:00 AM at St. Columbkille Church, St. Wendel, MN. Visitation will be Wednesday June 1, 2022 from 9:30 to 11:00 AM at St. Columbkille Church. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
wjon.com

Eloise E. Phillips, 104, Sauk Rapids

At the request of Eloise, services will be private at a later date. Eloise Phillips was born October 2, 1917, to David & Alice (Johnson) Larson. She lived in Dassel, attending grade school and high school there. After high school, she attended St. Cloud Teachers College. She taught school in the elementary grades in Kimball, South Haven, Clearwater, Marshall, and Paynesville before retiring in 1975. On June 16, 1939, she married Allen “Hoot” Phillips. They had three daughters, Sharon (Jerry) Leese, Mary Kay, and Nancy (David) Triebel. Hoot passed away on July 17, 1982. She married Rodney Van Sickle on September 30, 1995. He preceded her in death. Also, surviving are seven grandchildren. Eloise was preceded in death by her two husbands; and daughter, Nancy Triebel.
SAUK RAPIDS, MN

