ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neah Bay, WA

All about salmon

By Colly Gruczelak
Press Banner
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article“The time will soon be here when my grandchild will long for the. cry of a loon, the flash of a salmon, the whisper of spruce needles or. the screech of an eagle. But he will not make friends with any of. these creatures, and when his heart aches...

pressbanner.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Great white shark stalking US coast ‘is one of biggest in the world’

One of the world’s biggest great white sharks, measuring over 12 foot, has been spotted prowling close to the United States coast.The gigantic creature, known as Ironbound, measures up at 12 foot 4 inches and is reported to weigh roughly 452kg (71 stone).The shark, named after West Ironbound Island near Lunenburg, was tagged in October 2019 in waters around Nova Scotia, Canada, and has travelled an estimated 13,000 miles since then.Ironbound’s tracker was fitted by the marine research group OCEARCH. It pings whenever the dorsal fin breaks water surface.In recent weeks, the great white shark has been located to the...
ANIMALS
Whiskey Riff

Man Fights 66-Pound King Salmon, Salmon Fights Back

The video shows a man fishing in the Kenai River in Alaska, home to some of the most pristine wilderness on planet Earth. It also offers some of the best fishing in the whole world. Wildlife is everywhere up there and it’s awesome. Following a rule called Bergmann’s Rule...
ALASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
City
Rice, WA
Local
Washington Lifestyle
City
Neah Bay, WA
State
Washington State
a-z-animals.com

Discover The Longest River In The US

You might instantly be thinking of the Mississippi River when you’ve read this article’s title, but it is NOT the longest river existing in the US, even despite its fame. Some of you have debated it for a while, but the longest river record does not belong to the breathtaking “old man river,” just like the others say.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#King Salmon#Fish#Wells Fargo#Weyerhaeuser#Makah Indian#The Us Government
Field & Stream

F&S Classics: Northern Pike Peak

After our guide cut the outboard, I grabbed my fly rod, stepped up to the bow deck, and surveyed the scene. It had been a long, exhausting journey from my home in New York to way-way-way-northern Manitoba—four flights in two days, the last of which was a short stint in a floatplane that dropped us off at our fish camp on the Cree River—but the boat ride to the pike grounds was restorative. I was ready to fish.
HOBBIES
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Widest River in the World (7 Miles Wide!)

Discover the Widest River in the World (7 Miles Wide!) There are several extremes of the natural world. While some have been explored by humans, others have remained largely undiscovered. It’s not uncommon to hear about the deepest, longest, as well as the largest rivers in the world. But only a few people seem to know which river in the world is the widest. Every river in the world is unique; each varying in length, depth, surface area, the volume of water discharged, and even width.
GERMANY
CNET

Normally $300, the Tovala Smart Oven Is Just $49 for Memorial Day Weekend

Feast your eyes on one of the biggest discounts we've found yet for Memorial Day Weekend. If you like home-cooked meals but don't totally love the cooking part, you might be a good candidate for a smart oven, specifically the Tovala smart oven, since it's designed to cook preassembled meals to perfection with just the scan of a bar code. The Tovala is a hybrid convection and steam oven and the company sells meals engineered to be cooked in it. But you can use it to make anything you want, of course. The fancy Wi-Fi-connected countertop oven is normally $299, but if your buy it now and order six weeks' worth of Tovala meals, you'll get the intelligent oven at a massively discounted $49.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
MedicineNet.com

What Scent Will Keep Mice Away?

Rodents such as mice have a very keen sense of smell much stronger than humans, and they use their sense of smell to sniff out our food and make themselves right in our homes. The most important approach is to keep your home neat by storing and disposing of food correctly with possible entry points sealed off; above that many experts suggest using rancid smells to repel these tiny invaders.
ANIMALS
a-z-animals.com

Can Dogs Eat Carrots? The Risks and Benefits

Carrots are a healthy powerhouse for people, but can dogs eat them and receive the same benefits as well? Are any parts of the carrot potentially toxic to them? And can they eat the carrots raw or do they have to be cooked first? How many carrots would be too much? These and many other questions you may have can be answered down below. Read on to learn more about the health benefits of carrots for your dog and whether or not there are any risks you need to be aware of.
ANIMALS
outdoorchannelplus.com

Bass Crash Course: Topwater Pointers for Buzzbaits, Walking Baits

Learn the best times and places to pull out two of the most effective topwater lures for bass fishing. If you poll 100 anglers on their favorite way to catch a bass, I’d wager that 99 would quickly answer "topwater," the lone holdout being someone who never caught a five-pounder on a buzzbait in two feet of water.
HOBBIES
SFGate

Move over, burrito. Make room for breakfast nachos.

Who doesn't love a good mash-up? Done right, it can turn disparate things into something deliciously different for the ears - or the taste buds. That's what we have with this Breakfast Nachos recipe from "Nachos for Dinner" by Dan Whalen, a man who has garnered a following by playing with ingredients since starting his blog, The Food in My Beard, in 2008. Whalen's latest cookbook jacket touts his popular quesadilla bun burger video, which has 47 million views on Facebook and is basically a big, flat burger sandwiched between two melty quesadillas and cut into wedges.
RECIPES
a-z-animals.com

The 5 Strangest Lakes in the United States

Sometimes, unless you know the story behind a lake, you may never be able to figure out why it’s so different from every other lake. The U.S. hosts several lakes, and some of these waters share borders with other countries in North America. But there are some hidden facts you probably didn’t know about many of these lakes. Here are the five strangest lakes in the United States.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy