Saint Tammany Parish, LA

STPSO deputy shot while patrolling near Waldheim; 13-year-old charged with attempted murder

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s deputy is hospitalized after being shot while patrolling in the Waldheim area early Wednesday morning. Deputy Kenneth Doby was patrolling the area of Highway 21 and Highway 1083 in Waldheim after a suspected business burglary had been reported early...

Related
20-year-old charged with cruelty after allegedly shaking toddler

A Mandeville man was arrested this week after it was found he physically abused a toddler who was in his care earlier this month. On May 05, deputies with St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a report on an unresponsive one-year-old at a residence on Independence Drive near Mandeville.
MANDEVILLE, LA
Frances Chadwick Blackwell

And a resident of the Hackley Community went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday May 25, 2022. She was born on December 3, 1930, the eldest of nine children to the late Herman Chadwick and Margaret Boswell Chadwick of Maben, Mississippi. Fran graduated from the Draughon’s Business College in Jackson, Mississippi, where she met and later married the love of her life, the late Gifford Blackwell. She had a full-time job as a wife and mother of four children. Fran loved working alongside her husband building a successful dairy business, until his untimely death. She also loved gardening for flowers and plants, as she had quite a “green thumb”. Fran was a longtime active member of Thomas First Baptist Church, where she was a member of the W.M.U. and enjoyed teaching Sunday School. She truly loved the Lord and her church family, making countless cherished friendships and memories through the years. Her friends and family were special to her and she was blessed to be able to travel with both. Maw Maw loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren unconditionally with all her heart. She was a wonderful example of strength and courage to them all.
FRANKLINTON, LA
William Jeff Rhodus

William J. Rhodus, 84 years old born on June 10, 1937 to Wesley Rhodus and Susie McDaniel Rhodus. He was known and loved by many, he never met a stranger and called everyone “Friend”. William carried many titles, friend, son, brother, uncle, Daddy, Pawpaw but his most treasured title was O’Paw. William is survived by his 4 children, son, Jeff Rhodus and wife, Jolene, daughter, Julie Mizell and husband, Jeff (Whom he loved like a son), son, Lee Roy Varnado, daughter, Becky Varnado; son- in-law, Ricky Ballard; 9 grandchildren, Tommy Mizell and wife, Ana, Grace Mizell, Ethan Rhodus, and Shawn Walker and wife, Beth, Derrick Barber, Angelica Tarver Magee and husband, Nick, Joshua Ballard and wife, Mindy, Justin Ballard and wife, Jessica, and Hannah Ballard; 9 great-grandchildren, Emmie (MaeMae) Mizell, Lexton Mizell, Lexi Walker, Lizzy Walker, Walker Magee, Brianna Ballard, Jade Ballard, Holly Ballard and Gracie Ballard; brothers, Willie, Roy , Odis and Jimmy Dale; special brothers-in-law, Edward Phillips and wife, Anita and Patrick Phillips; special sister-in-law, Wendy Johnson and husband, Glenn; numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Preceded in death by his wife, Bessie Elizabeth Rhodus the love of his life; first wife, Bonnie Marie Phillips; daughter, Elizabeth Ann Ballard; parents, Wesley and Susie Rhodus; sisters, Essie Bell Rainey and Clara Ann Rhodus; brother, Ernest Rhodus; special mother-in-law, Ola Mae Phillips; brother-in-law, Robert Rainey; sister-in-law, Reava Rhodus. Visitation at McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, from 6:00PM until 9:00PM on Monday and from 9:00AM until religious services at 12:00PM on Tuesday, May 31, 202. Interment Woodland Cemetery, Kentwood, LA. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
AMITE CITY, LA

