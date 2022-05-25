ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookhaven, GA

Brookhaven police use drone to help nab violent armed robbery suspect

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 3 days ago
BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — Brookhaven police used a drone to help catch an armed robbery suspect who tried to run from officers.

Brookhaven police said that they learned about two men who were wanted in a violent armed robbery in Charlotte who may have been in the area Tuesday.

Alton Johnson, 27, and Shyquan Collins, 30, were wanted in connection to the robbery. Police said Johnson was accused of shooting the victim before the pair fled to Georgia.

A license plate reader spotted the vehicle in the area of North Druid Hills Road and Buford Highway.

An officer found the vehicle parked in a CVS parking lot on Buford Highway. The officer was able to arrest Johnson, who was standing outside the vehicle.

Officers learned that Collins was still inside the store and deployed a drone to help find him. Collins ran out the back door when he saw police to avoid getting caught, but the drone operator kept an eye on him and updated police until he was taken into custody.

Police said Collins had a warrant out for his arrest in New York. A stolen gun was found inside the vehicle.

Both men were arrested on multiple charges and taken to the DeKalb County jail.

The Charlotte victim’s name and condition have not been released.

