Seaman, OH

Devils ousted in sectional opener

People's Defender
 4 days ago
Senior first baseman Brady Lung takes in a throw at first base in his final game as a Green Devils, a 12-5 sectional tournament loss at Piketon. (Photo by Tim Daulton)

By Mark Carpenter

The 2022 baseball season came to a close on May 16 for Coach Rob Meade and his North Adams Green Devils as they made the trek to Piketon High School to face the RedStreaks in a Division III sectional semi-final contest. The Devils came into the game as the #21 seed in the super sectional and it just wasn’t a good night for the green and gold. The host RedStreaks took a big early lead and never looked back as they ended the Devils’ season with a 12-5 victory.

It was a tough outing for North Adams starter Caleb Rothwell as he went 4 2/3 innings and was touched up for 11 runs and nine hits plus an uncharacteristic seven walks to be saddled with the loss. The RedStreaks scored eight runs in their first two at-bats to put their stamp on this one early, then added a four-spot in the bottom of the fifth for good measure.

In the loss, the Devils managed eight hits, three of those off the bat of senior Brady Lung, who along with classmate Lukas Roush, played their final games in the North Adams uniform.

The loss ended the Devils’ season with an overall record of 7-13.

“I was happy with the way our guys competed but just like the majority of teh season, we made some mistakes that were very costly,” said Coach Meade. ” I felt like we got good at-bats and we gave ourselves a chance.”

“We will definitely miss our two seniors, Brady and Lukas. They played important roles for us this season. They set great examples of what happens when you put in the work.”

“We have a solid group of core guys coming back next year,” Coach Meade continued. “We should be a more experienced team team but we still have work to do and have to commit ourselves to be better in all phases of the game.”

BOX SCORE

North Adams

014 000 0 —5

Piketon

251 040 x —12

N. Adams Hitting (AB-R-H-RBI): Daulton 3-0-0-0, Rothwell 3-1-0-0, Roush 4-0-0-0, Lung 4-2-3-0, Parks 3-1-1-0, Groves 1-0-0-0, Taylor 4-1-1-2, Rhoden 2-0-1-1, Shupert 3-0-1-2, Young 1-0-0-0, Swayne 1-0-1-0, Team 29-5-8-5.

Extra-Base Hits: Taylor 2B

Piketon Hitting (AB-R-H-RBI): Burton 4-3-2-1, Swayne 3-2-2-1, Carson 3-2-2-3, Woodruff 3-2-2-2, Brownfield 0-0-0-0, Black 3-0-1-1, Horn 3-0-1-2, Fout 3-0-0-0, Taylor 1-0-0-0, Potts 2-1-0-0, Williams 3-1-2-0, Team 29-11-12-10

Extra-Base Hits: Burton 2B, 3B, Swayne 2B, 3B, Black 2B, Williams 2B

N. Adams Pitching:

Rothwell (L) 4.2 IP, 9 H, 11 R, 9 ER, 7 BB 4 K, 102 pitches

Shupert 1.1 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 K, 24 pitches

Piketon Pitching:

Carson 2.1 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 4 Er, 3 BB, 4 K, 61 pitches

Jenkins (W) 4.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 K, 55 pitches

San Luis Obispo Tribune

Steve Hayes, Son Legendary Ohio State Head Coach Woody Hayes, Passes Away

Ohio State announced on Saturday that Steve Hayes, the only child of legendary head coach Woody Hayes, has passed away. He was 76 years old. While Hayes’ father was leading the Buckeyes to five national championships and 13 Big Ten titles during his 28 seasons as head coach, he earned his undergraduate degree in international studies and law degree from Ohio State.
COLUMBUS, OH
