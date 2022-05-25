ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City of Phoenix Memorial Day Holiday Notice

Here's how City services are affected:​

Solid Waste Collection: Trash and recycling will be collected as usual. There will be no change in collection day. Please always place your trash and recycling containers four feet apart at the curb by 5:30 a.m.

Transfer Stations: The 27th Avenue and North Gateway Transfer Stations will be closed on Monday, May 30.

Library: Phoenix Public Library locations are closed on Monday, May 30. All Phoenix Public Library book drops and digital/ eResources are available 24/7. Visit phoenixpubliclibrary.org for more details.

Parking Meters: All parking meters are enforced 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, including weekends and holidays.

Parks and Recreation Facilities: City of Phoenix Community Centers will be closed on Monday, May 30. Parks and trails are open for their regular hours – please review “Take a Hike. Do it Right." safety guidelines before visiting a trail. Pueblo Grande Museum will be closed on Monday, May 30.

Public Transit: On Monday, May 30, Valley Metro will operate on a Sunday schedule. There will be no RAPID and E xpress bus service. Customer Service will be closed. Metrocenter, Sunnyslope, Ed Pastor and Central Station transit centers also will be closed. Visit valleymetro.org for more information.

Phoenix is the capital and most populous city in Arizona, with 1,680,992 people (as of 2019

