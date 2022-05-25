ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arapahoe, NC

The A-B-Seas of Sailing

By Susan Stafford Kelly
ourstate.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn retrospect, the choice to belt out the song “Titanic” in the high-ceilinged mess hall — Husbands and wives, little children lost their lives; it was sad (MIGHTY SAD!) when that great ship went down — may not have been the best decision at a summer camp focused on boating. Probably...

www.ourstate.com

Comments / 0

Related
ourstate.com

Home Ports: North Carolina’s Boat Towns

It is a working waterfront, an angler’s haven, a tourist’s can’t-miss, and a seafood lover’s mecca. Morehead City is a port town, a family town, a working town, and a party town with its own barrier island, dubbed Sugarloaf. And everywhere you look, there are boats. A row of sportfishing charter boats bejewels a historic waterfront. Boats drift in the harbor, filled with kids and fishing rods and family dogs. Every yard seems to hold a boat on a trailer. From the deck of Jack’s Waterfront Bar or the tiki-topped Yellowfin Pub, expansive views take in boats of every imaginable size. And from here, watery ways run in every direction. The Intracoastal Waterway courses west and east. To the north, the Newport River leads to the Adams Creek Canal and on to the broad, tidal Neuse. To the south lies the great Atlantic deep. “Water, water, everywhere,” saith the Ancient Mariner. He might have been talking about Morehead City.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
ourstate.com

How a Family Found Its Moorings in Oriental

The storm was headed straight for Oriental, and my mom was scared. She was talking to me by phone from her office at Sailcraft Service, the boatyard and marina that she owns with my stepfather, Mike. The skies were clear that day, giving a false sense of security to the boating towns that dot the North Carolina coast. Still, my parents were preparing for the worst. The tropical storm that had developed southeast of Bermuda earlier that September had now reached hurricane status.
ORIENTAL, NC
big945.com

Severe thunderstorms will impact much of eastern NC on Friday

Scattered to numerous thunderstorms, some strong to severe, will impact much of eastern North Carolina—especially west of Highway 17—on Friday, May 27, according to a recent update from the National Weather Service (NOAA). Per this morning’s update from the NOAA office in Newport/Morehead City, the risk of large...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waves, NC
City
Arapahoe, NC
newbernnow.com

Havelock Bear Sightings and Safety Tips

The Havelock Police Department is aware of a possible black bear in the East Prong Slocum Creek area. This area is off Gray Fox Road, Hollywood Boulevard, Oakwood Drive and surrounding streets. North Carolina Wildlife is aware of this. The Department has also received information of a bear in the area of Tucker Creek Middle School.
HAVELOCK, NC
WNCT

Rolling Thunder motorcycle freedom ride Sunday in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with other local law enforcement agencies, will be assisting with traffic control for the Rolling Thunder’s Statewide Motorcycle Freedom Ride on Sunday from noon-2:30 p.m. The Rolling Thunder statewide event begins Friday at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial and concludes Sunday at the American Legion on […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

Concert on the Common returns to Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The annual Concert on the Common series will return to the Greenville Toyota Amphitheater Thursday night with a performance from The Embers featuring Craig Woolard. Gates open at 5:30 and the concert will last until dark. No coolers are allowed in the park, but audience members...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Contract awarded to update five Eastern Carolina bridges

GRIMESLAND, N.C. (WITN) - Multiple bridges in Pitt and Beaufort counties will be replaced or preserved under a contract the N.C. Department of Transportation awarded this month. American Contracting & Services Inc. was awarded the $3.9 million contract. Crews can begin work in July and are expected to be complete...
GRIMESLAND, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sea Life#Sailor#Sails#A B#Oyster#Vehicles#Kool Aid#Sea Gull
WNCT

New Jacksonville hotel expected to be big boost for area

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A new hotel is coming to Jacksonville. Investors say the city is the perfect place to build because of the military bases and local attractions.   Camp Lejeune is home to over 40,000 troops, so families that come from out of town to see their service members always need places to […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

Wastewater spill reported in New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C (WNCT) — A wastewater spill was reported in New Bern on Tuesday, city officials said Wednesday. The General Statue 143-215. 1C requires that the owner or operator of any wastewater collection or treatment works issue a press release when an untreated wastewater discharge of 1,000 gallons or more reaches surface water. The […]
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Onslow County Pride Festival part of ‘One Community’ event

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Onslow County LGBTQ+ community center planning committee has put together a Pride event that the entire community can come and enjoy for free. The “ONE COMMUNITY” Pride Festival will be held on June 4 at the Jacksonville Commons Recreational Park, located at 100 Recreation Lane in Jacksonville. It will be […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Mardi Gras
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Cars
WNCT

Duplin County highway to close for pipe replacements

​GREENEVERS, N.C. – A section of N.C. 11 in Duplin County will close for about two weeks to allow N.C. Department of Transportation maintenance crews to replace multiple pipes. The highway between the intersections with Interstate 40 and N.C. 903/N.C. 24 (Kenansville Bypass) is scheduled to close between 8 a.m. June 1 and 5 p.m. June […]
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

What happened to University of Mount Olive at Washington?

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — If you routinely drive between Beaufort County and Pitt County, you might be familiar with the University of Mount Olive at Washington sign on Hwy. 264. Mount Olive’s Washington satellite location opened in 2005 and celebrated its 10-year anniversary in 2015. But the building has been vacant for a couple of […]
WASHINGTON, NC
WITN

Eastern North Carolina roadway to have speed limit reduced

MARTIN & WASHINGTON COUNTIES, N.C. (WITN) - Part of one Eastern North Carolina roadway will see its speed limit drop 20 miles per hour next week. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says they are temporarily lowering the speed limit on the eastbound Welch’s Creek Bridge on U.S. 64 at the Martin/Washington County Line starting on Tuesday May 31.
WASHINGTON, NC
WECT

Wilmington restaurant owner, marathon runner dies

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Shawn Wellersdick, the owner of Port Land Grille in Wilmington, died this week. According to his wife, Anne Steketee, Wellersdick had been diagnosed with inoperable brain cancer. “He was my partner is all things in every way,” said Steketee. “I’m still wrapping my head around the...
WILMINGTON, NC
foxwilmington.com

Wilmington man wins $200,000 with $5 scratch-off ticket

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) – A Wilmington man won $200,000 with a $5 scratch-off lottery ticket. Steven Milligan bought his lucky Sapphire 7s ticket from the Gas Center on Market Street in Wilmington. Milligan collected his winnings from the lottery headquarters in Raleigh Tuesday. After required state and federal tax...
WILMINGTON, NC
WNCT

Onslow Co. sheriff encourages Neighborhood Watch participation

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — In an effort to keep crime down, Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller is reminding residents of their Neighborhood Watch programs. Miller said the program has been around since 2015. It encourages residents to be aware of suspicious activities in their community — and if they see something, say something. “People need […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy