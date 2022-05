It’s May 26. Join WTA, Fremont Brewing and REI at a launch of a new beer to celebrate Washington’s trails. Some campgrounds in Gifford Pinchot National Forest have delayed opening. Cayuse Pass will open for the season on Friday, May 28. Fees at some recreation sites in Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest are increasing. And, a section of the Mountain Loop Highway has opened early after the winter season. Here’s some news you may have missed while out on trail this week.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO