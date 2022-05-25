ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

New dinosaur named 'dragon of death' even though it doesn't look like one

By Christopher Livingston
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 3 days ago

As common and beloved as dragons are in the games we play, I am sad to report they aren't actually real. Trust me on this: I spent about an hour looking at the sky this morning and I only saw birds, airplanes, and a couple of hippogriffs up there.

On the plus side, paleontologists have unearthed the next best thing to an actual dragon. The fossils of a huge new species of pterosaur have been discovered, and the massive flying reptile has been named the "dragon of death" by paleontologists.

Dragon of death . That's my kinda name. I could easily imagine it being a boss in a fantasy game. And the official species is called Thanatosdrakon amaru , which I think sounds even more badass.

The discovery was made during the excavation for a construction project in Argentina's Mendoza Province. (This occurred back in 2012, but you know paleontologists, they have to use those tiny brushes on those fragile dinosaur bones, and that takes a while.) Two different specimens of the new pterosaur were found, and it truly was a tremendous beast—the wingspan of the larger of the two dragons measure about 30 feet. The dinosaur would stand roughly the same height as a giraffe while on the ground, according to project leader Leonardo Ortiz, one of the paleontologists who made the discovery and came up with the killer name.

On the other hand, the scientific illustration of the dinosaur is, well… maybe a bit underwhelming for the "dragon of death" moniker. Maybe it's the goofy long neck, the skinny ankles and tiny wing-hands, or the oversized head that makes it look like the dragon's noggin would be flopping around like one of those dancing car wash balloon men. Or maybe the issue is that it's beige, like the interior of a rented Hyundai Elantra? Anyway, it doesn't look particularly fearsome, though it no doubt was.

I'm not saying I don't like it! It's a very impressive giant flying dinosaur, and I have no doubt it would easily kill me if it hadn't died 86 million years ago. And scientists need to be accurate and not embellish their findings, which I can appreciate. At the same time, it's hard to see the words "dragon of death" and not wish it looked a bit more like something out of a D&D manual. Scales. Teeth. Pile of treasure. And so on.

Some other details reported by the BBC : despite those huge wings and the fact that this was likely one of the earliest airborne predators on our planet, the dragon of death most likely spent most of its time on the ground (like a giraffe of death). The fact that the two specimens were found together also suggests these dinosaurs lived in groups. (They're moving in herds. They do move in herds.)

We'll learn more about the Thanatosdrakon amaru in the September 2022 volume of Cretaceous Research . Thanks, Livescience .

Comments / 0

Related
PC Gamer

Let's Build a Zoo expansion adds dinosaurs, 'Caveman Meat'

Editor's note: please don't put a "we kept asking whether we could" joke here. Michael Crichton's Jurassic Park novels and their adaptations all serve as a warning against playing God, but Let's Build a Zoo's new expansion Dinosaur Island (opens in new tab) reminds us: isn't playing God actually really tight?
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dinosaur Fossils#Dinosaur Bones#Birds
PC Gamer

What's the oldest game you still play?

Find all previous editions of the PCG Q&A here. Some highlights:. - Which horror movie would make a great videogame?. Think of the hardy videogame perennials you keep installed to pop back into when the mood strikes you, or replay every year or two like a personal ritual. Which one of them dates back the furthest? I've got Pool of Radiance, a downright ancient D&D RPG from 1988, on the go at the moment—a game I restart on the regular without ever finishing it as I try again and again to find the perfect party balance of elven fighter/thief and elven fighter/mages.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Everything we know about WoW Shadowlands Season 4

Want to know what's coming in WoW Shadowlands Season 4? The new Arbiter and Sylvanas's judgment have wrapped up the main Shadowlands story, but that doesn't mean we're done with this expansion quite yet. In March, Blizzard announced the 9.2.5 patch, along with Shadowlands Season 4, which will add older dungeons to the Mythic+ pool and bring earlier raids back into the limelight.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

8K+
Followers
19K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy