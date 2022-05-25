ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Raiders current quarterback depth chart heading into OTAs

By Marcus Mosher
 3 days ago
The Raiders are slated to work out former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick on Wednesday, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. He has not played a game since 2016 and has not had any workouts over the last few years.

However, the Raiders could use some more help in their quarterback room, considering their lack of talent behind Derek Carr. Here is what their current depth chart looks like at quarterback heading into OTAs:

1. Derek Carr

2. Jarrett Stidham

3. Nick Mullens

4. Chase Garbers

The Raiders traded for Stidham just a few weeks ago, acquiring him from the Patriots. They also signed Mullens during free agency to compete for a roster spot. It’s also worth mentioning that the Raiders lost Marcus Mariota in free agency this year after he was signed to be Carr’s back for the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

Kaepernick does have experience in the system as he worked with offensive coordinator Mike Lombardi in San Francisco during the 2014 season. If the workout goes well for Kaepernick, expect him to compete for the No. 2 job behind Carr.

