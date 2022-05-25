ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
iPhone pilferer receives suspended sentence

By Kurt Hildebrand
Record-Courier
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man who walked out of the Topsy Walmart with a box full of iPhones received a suspended 2-5-year prison sentence on Monday. Joseph Patrick Eckert, 27, was living on the...

