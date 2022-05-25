ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, NV

Man in mask harassment case faces federal charge

By Kurt Hildebrand
Record-Courier
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA federal grand jury has indicted a man, who was arrested a year ago for harassing a deputy and his wife related to a mask requirement at a Carson Valley elementary school. Justin Andrew Hall, 31, was arrested in New York on a federal charge, according to Douglas County prosecutor Erik...

