Big Mama’s Car Show and Shine back and better than ever

EVEN WHEN IT IS HOT, in the middle of spring, and people are out in summer wear, and fanning themselves at outdoor festivals, and seeking shade, you can count on one remarkable thing: Hardworking crews are still clearing out the prodigious snowpack that sets in, each winter, around the Tioga Pass. It isn't surprising that the high-elevation route sees plenty of snow — after all, it wends, with scenic grandeur, by some of the highest granite peaks of the Sierra Nevada — but it can be surprising to consider that the pass only remains open to vehicles for about half the year, give or take. It frequently closes in November, though sometimes earlier, and cars aren't seen again along its picturesque curves before May or even June. It's how plenty of warm-weather road-trippers toodle from Mono Lake or Bodie State Historic Park to Yosemite or from the waterfall-laden valley over to Mono County, Mammoth Lakes, and Highway 395.

MONO COUNTY, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO