Question Corner: June 2022

Every Sat. & Tues. Runners of all abilities invited to join a run of 3–5 miles along varying routes from different Running Fit locations. Rain or shine. 8 a.m. (Sat.), 5700 Jackson Rd. & 6 p.m. (Tues.), 123 E. Liberty. Free. 929–9022 (Sat.) & 769–5016 (Tues.).
Every Sun. & Sat. Conservancy staffers show off some animals native to Eurasia (2 & 4 p.m.), including a reindeer, a Burmese python, and a legless lizard, which is not a snake. Also, a zookeeper talk with a surprise animal (3 p.m.) and a chance to see the conservancy’s other animals. 1–5 p.m., Creature Conservancy, 4950 Ann Arbor–Saline Rd. Mask encouraged. $11 (kids ages 2–12, $9; under age 2, free) at the door; $1 discount in advance. 929–9324.
Show of more than 80 classic, sporty, unusual, and rare cars, trucks, and motorcycles. Music. Food tent. Rain or shine. Noon-3 p.m., Ann Arbor City Club, 1830 Washtenaw. Free; small fee to show a car (reserve a spot at annarborcityclub.org/classics-at-the-city-club). greg@annarborcityclub.org, 662-3279, ext. 1.
Sales of flowers and plants. Also, food trucks, live music, kids activities, gardening advice from Master Gardeners, beekeeping tips, and more. The Artisan Market begins at 11 a.m. 10 a.m.–4 p.m., Farmers Market, Kerrytown. Free admission. 794-6255.
Every Sun. An evening of playing popular board games online. You help decide which game to play at the beginning of the night. Have a pencil and paper handy. 7 p.m., for URL email burrbarr7@hotmail.com. Free.
Adam C. Riccinto directs this volunteer community orchestra in a Memorial Day program featuring show tunes and patriotic music. Raindate: May 29. 2 p.m., Riverside Park Pavillion, 2 East Cross St., Ypsilanti. Free. ypsilantisymphony.org.
