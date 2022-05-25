ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Question Corner: June 2022

annarborobserver.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQ: Craning our necks as we passed the corner of Huron and Fourth Ave. the other day,...

annarborobserver.com

Comments / 0

Related
annarborobserver.com

“Ann Arbor Group Runs”: Running Fit.

Every Sat. & Tues. Runners of all abilities invited to join a run of 3–5 miles along varying routes from different Running Fit locations. Rain or shine. 8 a.m. (Sat.), 5700 Jackson Rd. & 6 p.m. (Tues.), 123 E. Liberty. Free. 929–9022 (Sat.) & 769–5016 (Tues.).
ANN ARBOR, MI
annarborobserver.com

“Creature Encounters”: The Creature Conservancy.

Every Sun. & Sat. Conservancy staffers show off some animals native to Eurasia (2 & 4 p.m.), including a reindeer, a Burmese python, and a legless lizard, which is not a snake. Also, a zookeeper talk with a surprise animal (3 p.m.) and a chance to see the conservancy’s other animals. 1–5 p.m., Creature Conservancy, 4950 Ann Arbor–Saline Rd. Mask encouraged. $11 (kids ages 2–12, $9; under age 2, free) at the door; $1 discount in advance. 929–9324.
ANN ARBOR, MI
annarborobserver.com

12th Annual Classic Car Show: Ann Arbor City Club.

Show of more than 80 classic, sporty, unusual, and rare cars, trucks, and motorcycles. Music. Food tent. Rain or shine. Noon-3 p.m., Ann Arbor City Club, 1830 Washtenaw. Free; small fee to show a car (reserve a spot at annarborcityclub.org/classics-at-the-city-club). greg@annarborcityclub.org, 662-3279, ext. 1.
ANN ARBOR, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ann Arbor, MI
Government
City
Ann Arbor, MI
Local
Michigan Government
annarborobserver.com

“Pops in the Park!”: Ypsilanti Symphony Orchestra.

Adam C. Riccinto directs this volunteer community orchestra in a Memorial Day program featuring show tunes and patriotic music. Raindate: May 29. 2 p.m., Riverside Park Pavillion, 2 East Cross St., Ypsilanti. Free. ypsilantisymphony.org.
YPSILANTI, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy