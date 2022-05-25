Question Corner: June 2022

Every Sun. & Sat. Conservancy staffers show off some animals native to Eurasia (2 & 4 p.m.), including a reindeer, a Burmese python, and a legless lizard, which is not a snake. Also, a zookeeper talk with a surprise animal (3 p.m.) and a chance to see the conservancy’s other animals. 1–5 p.m., Creature Conservancy, 4950 Ann Arbor–Saline Rd. Mask encouraged. $11 (kids ages 2–12, $9; under age 2, free) at the door; $1 discount in advance. 929–9324.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO