May 27 & 28. A Michigan native who now lives in New York City, Sokol has an eccentric and mild-mannered stage presence, but pulls no punches. His smart and funny stories cover such topics as working undercover at a right-wing news blog, idiosyncratic units of measurement, and his mother’s passive-aggressive job-hunt help. Preceded by 2 opening acts TBA. Alcohol is served. 7:30 p.m. (Fri. & Sat.) & 10 p.m. (Sat.), 212 S. Fourth Ave. $15 reserved seating in advance at etix.com before 6 p.m. the night of the show; $17 general admission at the door. 996–9080.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO