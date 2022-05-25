Unseen Worlds

Pink is generally associated with a traditional (archaic?) concept of femininity. This eye look, however, seen on the Native American model Quannah Chasinghorse at Prabal Gurung’s SS22 show, is anything but orthodox. While it can be achieved using eye, lip or even cheek colours, the key is in the application. Apply colour only at the inner and outer corners of the eyes. Leave the centre bare and finish off by adding a variation of pink to the lips. If you’ve always blanched at the “girlieness” of pink makeup, say hello to its edgier counterpart.

