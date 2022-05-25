ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

A Letter From A Black Man To America

By Bilal G. Morris
mycolumbuspower.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been two years since I watched George Floyd lose his life at the hands of the police and I need to be honest with you, I am not healed one bit. It still feels like it was yesterday. As a Black man in America, I am forced...

Comments / 234

navypanda
3d ago

Police protect our communities. They help people of all races on a daily basis. Criminals of our races who resist arrest cause police officers to use force in restraining them. Stop making up lies about our police officers who represent all races.

Reply(21)
163
Randy Ruger
3d ago

While anyone can be executed due to bad policing, George took it upon himself to put himself in that position repeatedly. Yes, reform is needed, but No, George Floyd was not someone to admire to martyr

Reply(6)
124
white deion
3d ago

imagine being flippant about innocent children caught in the crossfire of gang violence, but obsessing over a criminal who died in police custody after resisting arrest and overdosing on drugs.

Reply(53)
105
The Guardian

Why do white supremacists want to kill Black people?

After a century of attempts by Black activists and lawmakers, President Joe Biden signed the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act on the White House lawn, surrounded by Black politicians, clergy, and nonprofit leaders. The new federal law makes lynching a hate crime. Representative Bobby Rush, the bill’s sponsor in the House of Representatives, called the moment “a day of enormous consequence for our nation.” But I had questions. Doubts really. Do white supremacists kill Black people because we did not have a federal anti-lynching law? If not, then does Congress think that such a law will be a deterrent? Will federal prosecutors listen to Black families who say their children were lynched – or to police and coroners who call suspicious deaths “suicides”? Will this law punish civilians for violence but reward them if they join police departments?
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Police Brutality#United States#Stress#Racial Injustice#Racism#Racial Issues#Race
Essence

Black And Asian Law Students Want Professor Suspended For ‘S--thole’ And ‘Ingratitude’ Remarks

Amy Wax told Tucker Carlson that, “The U.S. would be ‘better off with fewer Asians,’ and that ‘Blacks’ and Asians are resentful of Western success. Last week, the National Black Law Students Association, the North American South Asian Law Students Association, and the National Asian Pacific American Law Student Association banded together in a joint campaign against University of Pennsylvania Law School professor Amy Wax.
EDUCATION
Inc.com

Want to Spot a Liar? Science Says Ask Them Questions Like This

"When the opportunity to think becomes less, truths often sound more plausible than lies." Tell the truth. How often do you think people lie? You'll find all kinds of answers to that question:. A study from a while back in the Journal of Basic and Applied Social Psychology suggested that...
MENTAL HEALTH
Shine My Crown

Candace Owens Claims Parents Who Allow Kids to ‘Pick Their Gender’ Are Likely ‘Adult Predators’

Candace Owens is giving her take on parenting this week… and claims that there is something suspect about a parent who allows their children to choose their gender. “I would never allow my children to have play dates at the homes of parents who have allowed their children to pick their gender. Such an easy way to identify adult predators,” she tweeted.
RELATIONSHIPS

