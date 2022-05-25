Adams County will be well represented in Regional Track Meet

North Adams senior Myla Toole will be looking for a return to the OHSAA State Track meet as she competes in this week’s Division III regional meet after winning the district championships in the 1600 and 3200 Meter Runs. (Photo by Mark Carpenter)

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

When the Southeast District Division III Regional Track Meet kicked off this week at Southeastern High School, there will be a distinct Adams County flavor around the track. After some stellar performances in last week's District Meet at Northwest, 22 events at the regional meet will see Adams County athletes competing for that golden ticket that will take them to the OHSAA State Meet, 10 of those moving to regionals as District Champions.

For five young ladies, a trip to the state meet would be a repeat performance as they made that jaunt last spring- Myla Toole and Sierra Kendall from North Adams plus Peebles’ Payton Johnson in individual events, with North Adams’ Ainsley Grooms and Hunter Grooms returning as part of the 4 x 100 relay team.

Northwest High School hosted the Division III District Meet on May 18 and 20 and as mentioned, the athletes from Adams County turned in a plethora of winning performances, finishing in the top four in a particular event that earned berths in the regional competition.

A pair of young men will participate in the 100 Meter Dash at the regional meet- Manchester’s Ryland Wikoff who placed second at the district (11.88), and Peebles’ Cory Reed, who finished third (11.91) in a very tight race. In the Boys 200 Meter Dash, Peebles’ Alan McCoy qualified for regionals by placing third overall (24.37). North Adams’ Cody Hesler won the district championship in the 400 Meter Dash with a first-place time of 52.05.

In the Boys 800 Meter Run, West Union’s Arbutus Wuest placed fourth (2:19.64) and will move to regionals as will North Adams’ Garrett Emerson, who finished third in the Boys 1600 Meter Run (5:04.33).

There will be a trio of boys relay teams competing in the regional meet, beginning with the Peebles 4 x 100 quartet- Alan McCoy, Cory Reed, Christopher Oldfield, Jayce West)- who claimed the district championship with their time of 46.17. The Indians’ 4 x 200 team- Alan McCoy, Jayce West, Christopher Oldfield, Troy Green- finished third at districts (1:38.66), while the North Adams 4 x 400 team - Garrett Emerson, Jacob Frost, Gage White, Cody Hesler- was third in the district race and will move to regionals.

In the Boys High Jump, North Adams’ Jacob Campbell advanced with a fourth place finish (5’8”), while Manchester’s Wikoff earned his second regional spot and won the district championship in the Boys Long Jump, winning the event with a jump of 20’0.5”. Also advancing in the Long Jump will be a pair of Peebles Indians, Christopher Oldfield second (19’6.25”) and Cory Reed third (19’4.75).

In the girls events, Peebles sophomore Payton Johnson came home with a pair of district championships, winning the 100 Meter Dash (12.57) and the 200 Meter Dash (26.19). West Union’s Adelyn Shupert will compete at the regional meet in the 800 Meter Run where she placed fourth (2:39.15) and in the 1600 Meter Run where she was also fourth (6:04.89).

As she did last spring, North Adams senior Myla Toole will return to the regional meet as the district champion in a pair of individual events as she repeated as champion in the 1600 Meter Run (5:30.88) and in the 3200 Meter Run (12:01.93). Toole will be joined in the 3200 by sisters Samantha and Katy Seas from Peebles. Samantha placed second in the 3200 with a time of 12:16.32, while Katy was fourth overall at 12:59.85).

The success for the North Adams girls continued with senior Sierra Kendall, who will again be competing in three events at the regional meet, two of them as the Division III district champion. Kendall won both the Girls 300 Meter Hurdles (46.77) and the Girls Long Jump (16’11”), and also earned her third regional spot with a second place finish in the 100 Meter Hurdles (15.75).

Five different girls relay teams will represent the county at the regional meet. The North Adams 4 x 100 team (Tatum Grooms, Ainsley Grooms, Hunter Grooms, Olivia Wright) placed fourth in the district race (55.77), while the West Union 4 x 200 relay squad (Ashlah Staten, Allie McCarty, Makenna Armstrong, Miley Smith) finished fourth at districts and broke the school record with a time of 1:56.78.

The Lady Dragons will also have their 4 x 400 relay team in the regionals, as the foursome of Allie McCarty, Makenna Armstrong, Sadie Armstrong and Adelyn Shupert finished fourth in the district and also broke a school record with their time of4:29.68. Two county quartets will compete in the 4 x 800 relay at the regional meet, one of them as the reigning district champion. Placing first at the district meet in the 4 x 800 relay was the North Adams group of McKenna Shelton, Katelynn Boerger, Kirsten Campbell and Myla Toole, winning with a time of 10:19.10. Joining the NAHS crew in the 4 x 800 will be West Union ( Allie McCarty, Makenna Armstrong, Sadie Armstrong, Adelyn Shupert) who placed third overall and set yet another school record with a time of 10:38.67).

The Division III Regional Meet will take place at Southeastern High School on May 25 and 27, while the OHSAA State Meet will be held on June 3-4 at Jesse Owens Stadium on the campus of Ohio State University.

2022 Adams County District Champions:

• Cody Hesler, North Adams (Boys 400M)

• Peebles- Boys 4 x 100 Relay

• Ryland Wikoff, Manchester (Boys Long Jump)

• Payton Johnson, Peebles (Girls 100M Dash, 200M Dash)

• Myla Toole, North Adams (Girls 1600M, 3200 M)

• Sierra Kendall, North Adams (Girls 300M Hurdles, Long Jump)

• North Adams- Girls 4 x 800 Relay