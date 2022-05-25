ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These are the results in the top five most expensive Indiana Republican House elections

By Kalyn Stralow
 3 days ago

Republican primary elections for 85 of 100 seats in the Indiana House of Representatives took place on May 3, 2022. Of the 85 seats up for election in 2022, 41 had a primary election with more than one candidate.

Across all contested Republican primary elections, candidates raised $4.5 million. Incumbents raised an average of $79,591 per candidate and challengers raised an average of $28,334 per candidate.

Five primary elections with the most fundraising

The table below details the five Republican primary elections with the most fundraising in the House of Representatives. Winning candidates’ names are in bold.

District Money Raised Officeholder Candidates

District 93 $604,387 John Jacob (R) Julie McGuire and John Jacob

District 22 $391,010 Craig Snow (R) Craig Snow and Curt Nisly

District 81 $283,023 Martin Carbaugh (R) Martin Carbaugh and David Mervar

District 50 $273,855 Daniel Leonard (R) Lorissa Sweet and Daniel Leonard

District 16 $222,285 Douglas Gutwein (R) Kendell Culp, Bryan Washburn, and Barbara Neihouser

#1 District 93 – $604,387

Incumbent John Jacob raised $43,939 and Julie McGuire raised $560,448.

Julie McGuire advanced to the general election with 64 percent of the vote and John Jacob received 36 percent of the vote.

#2 District 22 – $391,010

Incumbent Curt Nisly raised $58,737 and Incumbent Craig Snow raised $332,273.

Craig Snow advanced to the general election with 73 percent of the vote and Curt Nisly received 27 percent of the vote.

#3 District 81 – $283,023

Incumbent Martin Carbaugh raised $252,100 and David Mervar raised $30,923.

Martin Carbaugh advanced to the general election with 65 percent of the vote and David Mervar received 35 percent of the vote.

#4 District 50 – $273,855

Incumbent Daniel Leonard raised $246,415 and Lorissa Sweet raised $27,440.

Lorissa Sweet advanced to the general election with 57 percent of the vote and Daniel Leonard received 43 percent of the vote.

#5 District 16 – $222,285

Kendell Culp raised $142,027, Bryan Washburn raised $64,633, and Barbara Neihouser raised $15,625.

Kendell Culp advanced to the general election with 49 percent of the vote, Bryan Washburn received 33 percent of the vote, and Barbara Neihouser received 17 percent of the vote.

The data above are based on campaign finance reports that active Indiana PACs submitted to the Indiana Secretary of State. Federal PACs are not required to report to state agencies. Transparency USA publishes campaign finance data following major reporting deadlines. State or federal law may require filers to submit additional reports.

Report Name Report Due Date

2022 Jan Semiannual 1/19/2022

2022 Statewide Quarterly/Semiannual 7/15/2022

2022 Pre-Election 10/17/2022

2022 Statewide Quarterly 11/1/2022

2022 Annual Report 1/18/2023

This article is a joint publication from Ballotpedia and Transparency USA, who are working together to provide campaign finance information for state-level elections. Learn more about our work here.

Comments / 0

24% of Missouri House incumbents face contested primaries

Twenty-nine of the 123 Missouri state representatives running for re-election—13 Democrats and 16 Republicans—face contested primaries. That equals 24% of incumbents seeking re-election to the Missouri House of Representatives, the highest rate since 2014. The remaining 76% of incumbents are not facing primary challengers. A primary is contested...
Zeigler, Allen advance to Alabama secretary of state primary runoff

Jim Zeigler and Wes Allen advanced from the Republican primary for Alabama secretary of state to a June 21, 2022, primary runoff. A candidate needed at least 50% of the primary vote to win outright. Zeigler had 43% and Allen, 40% as of Wednesday afternoon. Christian Horn and Ed Packard also ran in the May 24 primary. Incumbent John Merrill (R) was term-limited.
Incumbent Kemp defeats Perdue and three others in Georgia’s Republican gubernatorial primary

Incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp defeated former U.S. Sen. David Perdue and three other candidates—Catherine Davis, Kandiss Taylor, and Tom Williams—in the Republican primary election for governor of Georgia on May 24, 2022. With 57% of precincts reporting, Kemp had 73% of the vote, followed by Perdue with 23%. No other candidate received more than 5% of the vote.
Walker wins Republican Senate primary election in Georgia

Herschel Walker defeated five other candidates in Georgia’s Republican primary for U.S. Senate on May 24, 2022. Walker received 68% of the vote, and Gary Black was second with 13%. Before the election, Walker, Black, Kelvin King, and Latham Saddler led in fundraising and media attention. Josh Clark and Jonathan McColumn also ran.
Raffensperger wins primary for Georgia secretary of state

Incumbent Brad Raffensperger defeated three other candidates in the Republican primary election for Georgia secretary of state on May 24, 2022. Based on unofficial returns, Raffensperger received 52.1% of the vote, and Jody Hice received 33.7%. Raffensperger was elected secretary of state in 2018. Raffensperger disputed former President Donald Trump’s...
