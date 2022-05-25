ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These are the results in the top five most expensive Indiana Democratic House elections

By Kalyn Stralow
Ballotpedia News
 3 days ago

Democratic primary elections for 57 of 100 seats in the Indiana House of Representatives took place on May 3, 2022. Of the 57 seats up for election in 2022, five had a primary election with more than one candidate.

Across all contested Democratic primary elections, candidates raised $63,275. Incumbents raised an average of per candidate and challengers raised an average of $5,752 per candidate.

Five primary elections with the most fundraising

The table below details the five Democratic primary elections with the most fundraising in the House of Representatives. Winning candidates’ names are in bold.

District Money Raised Officeholder Candidates

District 82 $33,533 David Abbott (R) Kyle Miller, Melissa Rinehart, and Kathy Zoucha

District 62 $21,693 Jeff Ellington (R) Penny Githens and Brad Swain

District 51 $5,529 Dennis Zent (R) Michael Travis and Jestin Coler

District 28 $2,352 Jeffrey Thompson (R) Eric Shotwell and John Futrell

District 88 $168 Chris Jeter (R) Donna Griffin and Craig Hirsty

#1 District 82 – $33,533

Kyle Miller raised $19,619, Melissa Rinehart raised $12,720, and Kathy Zoucha raised $1,194.

Kyle Miller advanced to the general election with 49 percent of the vote, Melissa Rinehart received 36 percent of the vote, and Kathy Zoucha received 15 percent of the vote.

#2 District 62 – $21,693

Penny Githens raised $19,216 and Brad Swain raised $2,477.

Penny Githens advanced to the general election with 68 percent of the vote and Brad Swain received 32 percent of the vote.

#3 District 51 – $5,529

Michael Travis raised $5,199 and Jestin Coler raised $330.

Michael Travis advanced to the general election with 68 percent of the vote and Jestin Coler received 32 percent of the vote.

#4 District 28 – $2,352

Eric Shotwell raised $2,352 and John Futrell raised $0.

Eric Shotwell advanced to the general election with 61 percent of the vote and John Futrell received 39 percent of the vote.

#5 District 88 – $168

Craig Hirsty raised $168 and Donna Griffin raised $0.

Donna Griffin advanced to the general election with 89 percent of the vote and Craig Hirsty received 11 percent of the vote.

The data above are based on campaign finance reports that active Indiana PACs submitted to the Indiana Secretary of State. Federal PACs are not required to report to state agencies. Transparency USA publishes campaign finance data following major reporting deadlines. State or federal law may require filers to submit additional reports.

Report Name Report Due Date

2022 Jan Semiannual 1/19/2022

2022 Statewide Quarterly/Semiannual 7/15/2022

2022 Pre-Election 10/17/2022

2022 Statewide Quarterly 11/1/2022

2022 Annual Report 1/18/2023

This article is a joint publication from Ballotpedia and Transparency USA, who are working together to provide campaign finance information for state-level elections. Learn more about our work here.

