You buy organic and non-GMO food when you can, you avoid plastic and you’re all about green cleaning supplies — the next natural step would seem to be to use nontoxic cookware. However, with so many labels touting all kinds of health claims, how can you tell if the cookware you’re after is truly a better-for-you brand? While it's virtually impossible to eliminate all toxins from your kitchen, we asked cookware experts for their tips on how to choose less-toxic cookware, and how to realistically reduce the toxins in your kitchen without without completely ditching all your favorite pots and pans.

FOOD SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO