MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police is investigating an incident involving a small child and a vehicle on Thursday morning. According to police, a 3-year-old girl ran onto Old Fort Parkway and was struck by an SUV just after 7 a.m. on Thursday. The child was able to cross all eastbound lanes before being hit on the westbound side of the road.

MURFREESBORO, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO