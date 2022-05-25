F.C. NO.: P2021-3376 SEMEDO vs. PEREIRA

Five of the six most prominent candidates for Governor of Rhode Island took the stage at The Jewish Alliance of Rhode Island on Friday morning as part of a gubernatorial forum about “Raising Rhode Islanders out of Poverty.” In attendance were Democrats including incumbent Governor Daniel McKee, Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea, [former] Secretary of State Matt Brown, Dr. Luis Daniel Muñoz and Republican candidate Ashley Kalus. Candidate Helena Foulkes, a Democrat, could not attend due to illness.
Block Island was a bit stunned to learn that Police Chief Matthew Moynihan resigned on Tuesday, May 24. Some who work at Town Hall told The Times they only started hearing “rumors” about it that same day, and Town Manager Maryanne Crawford said she received his resignation at 12:30 p.m. and had not had any prior conversations with him about it.
LINCOLN, R.I. (WLNE) — The Lincoln Memorial Day Fireworks Celebration, which was scheduled for Saturday night, is postponed due to weather concerns. The fireworks celebration will take place at 135 Old River Rd. on Sunday night at 8:30 p.m. The Lincoln Memorial Day Parade and Post Parade Celebration will...
Rhode Island public K-12 schools are required to meet a number of lockdown and evacuation training criteria each year, according to state law. The U.S. has had 2,032 school shootings since 1970 and these numbers are increasing, according to Sandy Hook Promise. 948 school shootings have taken place since the...
From the familiar to the strange, these restaurants push the boundaries of what a burger is. Bite into a classes cheeseburger or try an inventive patty…pick your favorite in the battle of a delicious burger.
NEW BEDFORD — A clinical laboratory in New Bedford and one of its owners have been indicted for a variety of criminal offenses relating to an alleged kickback and Medicaid fraud scheme involving sober home drug tests. The state Attorney General's Office said Optimum Labs, Inc., which is headquartered...
The family and friends of Walter Miller have announced his death. He was a Providence City Hall institution -- and so much more. Part celebrity, part magician, a little bit of a political pollster, and a lot of Rhode Island. If you never met Walter, you missed out. It would...
The General Assembly voted in favor of legislation to legalize, regulate and tax adult recreational cannabis use in Rhode Island, sending the bill to Gov. Daniel McKee, who signed it into law. The legislation (2022-S 2430Aaa, 2022-H 7593Aaa), sponsored by state Sen. Joshua Miller (D-Dist. 28, Cranston, Providence) and state...
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The state of Rhode Island saw a shift Thursday in the COVID-19 community levels for all five of its counties. Providence, Kent, Bristol and Washington counties were reduced from the “high” community level to “medium,” while Newport County went from “medium” to “high.”
Rhode Island became the 19th state in the nation to legalize recreational marijuana Wednesday, opening doors for the dispensaries already operating in the Ocean State to sell cannabis for everyday use.
EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WLNE) — Boasting a boost in revenue for local municipalities across the state of Rhode Island, the legalization of marijuana signed yesterday by Gov. Dan McKee means adults 21 years or older will now be able to purchase up to one ounce of cannabis from approved retailers.
Last Thursday evening, the four candidates vying for the 2nd Suffolk district state Senate seat came together for a virtual forum during which all had an opportunity to lay out their platforms and priorities for the office. Hosted by Jamaica Plain Progressives (JPP), the NAACP Boston, Right to the City...
Speaking on the steps of the State House in Providence, Gov. Dan McKee said the law was “equitable, controlled and safe” while establishing a regulatory framework that emphasizes public health and safety. With the stroke of a pen, Rhode Island has joined its two neighboring states and 16...
COVENTRY, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island Sen. Leonidas Raptakis is calling for a merger of the Coventry’s fire district. Currently, Coventry has four fire districts. The Central Coventry Fire District told the state it would run out of money by the end of June. The district’s financial troubles...
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Former Superintendent of Schools Linda Savastano notified South Kingstown officials this week that she intends to file suit against the town, claiming it engaged in a “dehumanizing” disinformation campaign related to her departure last year. Savastano says the town is in violation of...
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Legislative Black and Latino Caucus gathered at the State House Thursday, calling on their colleagues to pass several gun safety bills. The bills the caucus are advocating for are bills that would: prohibit the sales and possession of high-capacity magazines, prohibit open...
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police arrested a man accused of having a ghost gun in his car early Friday morning. Police said an SUV was blocking traffic at about 1:30 a.m. on Cranston Street outside Flow Lounge. When officers pulled over the SUV, police said they saw the...
